Teresa Giudice Says She Gave New Real Housewives Of New Jersey Cast Member Rachel Fuda A “Fair Chance”

Well, she tried. Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice isn’t known for being a welcoming person to new castmates. In fairness, she has good reason given that they always come for her, guns blazing.

When it came to this season’s newcomer Rachel Fuda, Teresa wants to be clear that she at least attempted to start things off on the right foot. As reported by People, Tre and castmate Jennifer Aydin appeared on the podcast PEOPLE Every Day to discuss.

Said Teresa, “When I first met Rachel, I definitely gave her a fair chance, but you’re gonna have to see how the season plays out, to see where that falls. But I just wanted to put that out there.”

The longtime housewife is referring to Rachel’s recent comments that Tre didn’t give her a chance since she came on as a friend of nemesis Melissa Gorga. Rachel shared, “So, coming on the show as Melissa’s friend … I personally felt like I was immediately polarized — even without polarizing myself.”

The rookie housewife added, “Just put Melissa next to me and I’m, like, written off automatically, which sucks for me because I would have liked a fair chance to have gotten to know Teresa and maybe flourish our own friendship.”

Regardless, something did go down between the two in the RHONJ Season 13 trailer. What exactly happened is still unknown. But Tre wants to be clear that there wasn’t an issue from the start.

As for the other new housewife, Danielle Cabral, Teresa praised her extensively. Which isn’t surprising given that she is the one who brought Danielle on the show. “What I love about Danielle is that she’s a leader. She’s definitely not a follower. I brought [her] on as my friend, but, like, she’s not my bestie yet. Meaning, she made her own opinion [on the others],” Teresa explained.

She added, “She got to know the whole group and I respect that so much about her — that she made her own opinion based on how she met everyone. So it’s not like she’s like, ‘I’m gonna be Teresa’s friend only, and that’s it.'”

But we all know the star of the season is going to be the blow out fight between Tre, Melissa and her brother, Joe Gorga. The two didn’t show up for Tre’s nuptials with Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The wedding was filmed by Bravo.

Unfortunately for us, Tre isn’t giving us any details about what caused the rift. “I wished them well. I wish, you know, my brother and his family, just, I wish them well. I guess you’re gonna have to watch the season to see how it plays out,” Teresa teased.

