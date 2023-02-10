Teresa Giudice Says She “Wishes The Best” For Her Brother Joe Gorga And His Wife Melissa Gorga Amid Feud

If you’re not about the namaste, then get the hell out of her way! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is sending nothing but good vibes to her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, amid their current feud.

“I wish them well. I swear I wish them all the best,” Teresa told Us Weekly. Wow. Since her promise never to reconcile with her brother and sister-in-law following their nasty fallout, Tre has indeed kept her promise.

Teresa was asked whether she still “holds a grudge” toward her family. The RHONJ OG replied, “No.” She added that she is “working” on herself and her new family.

“I need to heal myself. I’ve been through a lot the past 10 years with them,” Teresa explained. “I’m happy for them. I wish them well and I wish they wished me the same back.”

The Jersey native continued, “I’m focusing on my family, my daughters, on my stepsons, on my husband. So that’s what I’m working on. And putting myself first because for a long time I haven’t put myself first. So now this is my time,” she added.

The Bravo streets have been talking since the summer of 2022 when the news broke that Joe and Melissa skipped their sister’s wedding to her now husband, Luis Ruelas. Cheating rumors about Melissa seemingly lit the fire between the two families.

Based on pictures and videos from Teresa’s fairy-tale wedding, fans could see that Joey Gorga’s absence did not phase the reality star at all. Her shoutout to her “chosen family” seemingly confirmed that. And many of her co-stars feel that the trio’s current feud will be what separates the family for good.

In August 2022, Jackie Goldschneider said she “completely” understood and “supported” the Gorgas decision to not attend the wedding. Jackie said, “It was the right decision for them, for sure.” While Melissa’s ally and good friend Margaret Josephs said, “I know why Melissa and Joe were very upset and I think it was devastating. It’s very sad when this happens with families and I think Melissa and Joe are justified, truthfully, for not going to the wedding.”

Of course, fans are still in the dark about what actually went down between these two passionate families while filming RHONJ Season 13. However, from the interviews and statements from other Bravolebrities, it wasn’t good. The newest Housewife Danielle Cabral’s recent comments about Teresa being “vindicated” this season leaves me eager about what’s to come.

[Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]