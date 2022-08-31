Melissa Gorga Wants To Put Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Drama “Behind” Her

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice finally wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022, in an extravagant ceremony in front of 220 guests. But it is who didn’t show up that created a buzz: Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. This family has been feuding on and off for years.

A source claimed that “a very tense Housewives finale filmed earlier this week” was the reason that the duo didn’t attend. Reportedly a rumor that Melissa cheated on Joe years ago with their mutual friend, Nick Barrotta was mentioned at the RHONJ finale. While Joe and Melissa are allegedly “laughing about it,” they still didn’t go to Teresa and Louie’s nuptials.

Instead, the siblings shaded each other during Teresa’s wedding weekend. Joe took to his Instagram Stories to post a photo with Melissa’s family, writing over it, “Blood doesn’t make you family.” During her wedding reception, Teresa gave a special shout out to “chosen family!”

Now Melissa would like to leave the entire situation in her rear view. She spoke with Page Six on the 2022 MTV VMA’s red carpet about the family drama. “I am looking to put it all behind me. We just finished [filming]. We just wrapped, and I need a break,” Melissa stated. “Let’s just put it that way.”

She continued, “There’s just a lot of answers. I feel like people want to know why about the wedding and about all these things, and you’ll get a lot of answers,” Melissa added about the upcoming season of RHONJ.

Joe and Melissa previously discussed why they skipped the wedding on Melissa’s podcast, Melissa Gorga On Display. “Sometimes when things are too toxic and you try over and over and over again and it just keeps coming back around to the same thing … even if it’s family, you have to let it go,” she explained. This family will never let it go, at least as long as they are on the show.

Teresa gave her side of the story on her Namaste B$tches podcast. I love that title! “Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming and I’m totally fine with it. You’ll see it play out on TV,” Teresa stated. “The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I’m all about that. … I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there,” the newlywed added.

Of course, there were plenty of opinions about Joe and Melissa missing his sister’s wedding. Two of Teresa and Melissa’s co-stars from Season 1 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Cynthia Bailey and Kyle Richards, weighed in. Cynthia, who attended the wedding, said she was “a little sad” that the Gorgas weren’t at Teresa’s big day. Kyle believes that Melissa will “regret” her decision.

RHONJ cast member Jackie Goldschneider is Team Melissa and Joe. “I completely understand and support them not having attended the wedding,” Jackie remarked. “It was the right decision for them, for sure.”

Frank Catania was bothered by the fact that Joe is the only close family that Teresa has left. “To see Teresa come out of the church and walk down the aisle by herself when everybody knows it should’ve been Joe next to her,” he commented.

And Teresa’s ex-husband, Joe “Juicy” Giudice, wasn’t “surprised” that Joe and Melissa skipped the festivities. Juicy stated, “They’re unpredictable. I wish [Luis] luck with his new in-laws.”

I cannot wait to see what happened at that RHONJ finale!

[Photo Credit: Bravo]