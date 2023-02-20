Real Housewives Of New York Fan Threw Up On Luann De Lesseps During Live Cabaret Show

Much to Bethenny Frankel’s dismay, Luann de Lesseps really did turn her life into a cabaret. The Real Housewives of New York OG really made her dream come true by starting a successful live show that just keeps chugging along. Cabaret with the Countess might be one of the hottest tickets for any NYC-bound Bravo fan. Who would’ve thought that Luann’s cabaret would be a more stable presence in our lives than RHONY itself these days? What a strange world we Bravo fans live in.

Luann is never uncool, even in the face of disaster. Sure, she might be the last OG standing now that Ramona Singer is gone. And, the fate of classic RHONY is as ambiguous as it gets, which has to be stressing out our girls. But Lu is good at one thing — focusing on Lu. It’s how she and Sonja Morgan landed a spinoff and managed to keep a Bravo contract coming one way or another. It’s also why the Countess handled some recent trouble at her cabaret show with nothing but class. Like she always says, the show must go on.

Lu recently performed in NYC to a packed audience that even included Leah McSweeney, according to Page Six. The Countess was apparently being particularly funny that night, like the natural-born entertainer she is. One fan apparently laughed “so hard” at one of Luann’s jokes that they threw up on the Countess. So uncool.

Her rep confirmed that the explosive accident really went down. Despite the literal mess, Lu kept the show going on without a hitch. The audience member’s projectile vomit landed all over Lu’s hair and (presumably Jovani) dress, but her manager wiped it off and she kept it moving. The entire crowd apparently got a kick out of the stomach-churning accident. Lu definitely earned some street credit by handling the mishap with grace. Elegance is learned, darling. Hasn’t the Countess taught you anything?

