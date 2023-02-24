Paris Hilton Shares Details Of Being Drugged And Raped At Age 15 By An Older Man

Paris Hilton has always been in the limelight, thanks to her family name. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton is also a child of the infamous Kathleen Richards (Big Kathy), and was thrust into the world of show business at an early age. Fans of RHOBH already know some Big Kathy stories, courtesy of Kim Richards and Kyle Richards. Kathy didn’t find a film contract, but she did find a husband with good lineage. Kathy and Rick Hilton lived a lavish and decadent existence. They also managed to have four children.

Paris was one of the first “celebrities” to make reality television into the driving force it is today. Her antics were highly celebrated in the 1990’s. Paris eventually grew up and turned herself into a working DJ. She had many relationships play out in the media. She finally found one that checked all the boxes. Paris and husband Carter Reum recently welcomed their first child.

It seemed like there wasn’t much the general public didn’t know about Paris. But in a recent interview with Glamour magazine, she revealed something very dark. Page Six has the details. If you are sensitive to reading about forcible sexual assault, go ahead and get some coffee and we’ll see you on the next one.

Paris disclosed at age 15, she was forced to have sex without her consent. She stated the filth who victimized her was an older man she met in a California mall. He allegedly put something in her drink and “took advantage of her.” FYI, the article reads “took advantage of her.” Back in my day we called that rape.

Paris was living in Palm Springs with Big Kathy at the time. She made “nearly every weekend” trips to Los Angeles to meet her friends and hang out at the Westfield Century City shopping mall. She said, “[older] guys would always just be hanging around the stores.” Paris and her buds would talk to the dudes and “give them [their] beeper numbers.” For anyone side-eyeing this, I can confirm this was a thing in the old days.

One day the group of men “invited” Paris and her friends “to their house.” Yes, she went. Is that an invitation to be assaulted? No. Allegedly the girls were provided with “berry wine coolers” to drink. She “didn’t drink of [do] anything back then.”

She revealed one of the guys basically forced her to drink the wine cooler. “When I had maybe one or two sips, I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy. I don’t know what he put in there; I’m assuming it was a roofie [Rohypnol].” Trigger warning coming in hot.

Paris said she passed out and woke up hours later knowing something bad had happened. “I remembered it. I have visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, ‘You’re dreaming, you’re dreaming’, and whispering that in my ear.”

This horrible event was before Paris spent years in a number of pricey behavioral modification facilities, including Provo Canyon School in Utah. Paris alleged she was force-fed drugs and endured late-night gynecological exams while there. She shared, “I was just a little girl. I just feel like they stole my childhood.”

Her decision to choose surrogacy for a child was also impacted by the experience at Provo. “I’m just so scared — I think, again, leading back to Provo — of even being in a doctor’s office, just all of that. The shots, the IVs that they put in.” Paris explained she was desperate for a family but could not tolerate “the physical part of doing it.”

This is a courageous topic for Paris to speak on, and probably incredibly difficult to revisit. Paris might have grown up in the lap of luxury. She might have had the big mansion and endless credit limit. But it wasn’t all sunshine and roses at the House of Hilton.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]