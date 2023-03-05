Tom Sandoval Addresses Ariana Madix Split Amid Cheating Scandal

Tom Sandoval really screwed the pooch on this one. I mean, whew! If you wanted some publicity, call the paps and have lunch with Jax Taylor or something. But no, Tom, an original cast member of Vanderpump Rules, just blew up his 9-year relationship with co-star Ariana Madix by cheating.

News just dropped that Tom has allegedly been having a 7-month-long affair with his other co-star, Raquel Leviss. Ariana has apparently broken up with him over the betrayal and cameras were rushed to their home to film the aftermath.

As reported by Us Weekly, Tom finally broke his silence on the scandal. At an Anaheim gig with his band, Tom asked the audience, “Have you ever been one of the most hated people in America?”

One TikTok video taken at the show captured an audience member screaming “Ariana!” To which Tom replied, “We love her.” Do you though?

Other fans started chanting “cheater,” possibly at the direction of Lala Kent, who suggested those attending the show call Tom out. The show took place just a few hours after the scandal dropped.

An insider revealed, “It’s true that they split and cameras are rolling. The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film tomorrow to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana.”

Another source said that Ariana was “blindsided by the cheating.” Especially considering she had “no idea there were any issues.” Understandably, she’s also said to be “heartbroken.” Cameras caught Tom packing his bags after she allegedly kicked him out of their L.A. home, per Page Six.

Given that Ariana had become friends with Raquel after her dramatic split with VPR’s resident jerkwad James Kennedy, she’s taking the news especially hard.

According to insiders, Tom and Raquel’s affair started in the summer of 2022 when Raquel slept over at Tom and Ariana’s house “when Ariana’s been out of town.”

To make matters worse, Ariana allegedly found out about the infidelity while watching one of Tom’s shows earlier this week. After Tom’s phone went off, she discovered an explicit video sent by Raquel, People reported.

Ariana scrolled through the thread of texts and saw the history of inappropriate conversations between Tom and Raquel. She left the venue with Tom immediately.

Just days ago, Tom shared the secrets to why his relationship with Ariana lasted almost a decade. “I would say definitely having a good banter, communication, and taking adventures together,” said Tom.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]