Real Housewives Of Atlanta Alum Cynthia Bailey Is Filming For Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

For those fans hoping to see Cynthia Bailey jump from the ATL to the 90210, your wish may come true.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills confirms that 50 Cynt will appear on the newest season of RHOBH. “Cynthia Bailey filmed with the RHOBH ladies over the weekend,” the insider said. “She attended a party Kyle Richards was having. Cynthia came as Sutton Stracke’s guest.”

Since Cynthia’s Real Housewives of Atlanta departure, the reality star made the cross-country trip to LA to jumpstart her career as an actress. In a July 2022 interview, she said, “You guys had Cynthia Bailey the model; you guys got to follow Cynthia Bailey the reality star. Now you guys are going to get to see Cynthia Bailey the actress.”

In October 2022, Cynthia stated how grateful she was for her time away from the Bravo cameras. The reality star had several touching storylines throughout her 10-year run on the show. She married Peter Thomas on camera and then went through a public divorce. The model and actress went through a terrible friendship divorce with her frenemy, NeNe Leakes. Finally, she fell out with long-time friend Kenya Moore on Season 1 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

RELATED: Candiace Dillard Bassett Dishes On Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Drama With Porsha Williams; Says She “Was Not Excited To See Her”

Even then, Cynthia wanted fans to know she’ll never wholly count herself out of the Housewives mix. “I always wanna leave that door open. I don’t know how I’ll feel in a year, you know,” she said.

Although RHOBH cameras were rolling, a source revealed that Cynthia is not a part of the official cast. “Nothing is official and right now it’s casual. Cynthia’s focus is still her acting career.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills isn’t the only show Cynthia will appear on this year. In December 2022, she confirmed she would be a recurring cast member on RHOA’s 15th season. “I can say that I am going to play with the girls a little bit this season, maybe some future seasons,” she said. “But only as a friend.”

TELL US – ARE YOU HAPPY TO SEE CYNTHIA FILM WITH THE BEVERLY HILLS HOUSEWIVES? DO YOU WANT TO SEE HER RETURN TO BRAVO?

(Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)