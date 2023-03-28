Teresa Guidice Shares Why She Didn’t Invite Melissa Gorga’s Mom To Her Wedding

According to Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga, Teresa Giudice can do nothing right on the Real Housewives of New Jersey. By now, we all know why the Gorgas have lasted 10 seasons on RHONJ. If it weren’t for their constant fighting with Tre and her family, no one, and I mean NO ONE, would be checking for them.

After years of making up and breaking up, Teresa, Melissa, and Joe finally put an end to their decade-long feud. According to Teresa, she’s officially moving on from her brother and his wife. And although the Gorgas would like to put the drama behind them, doing so doesn’t seem likely at this point. The Gorgas, known to be extremely thirsty, drew a line in the sand this season on RHONJ. After skipping Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Bravo fans knew things would never be the same.

The ongoing storyline concerns Tre’s wedding guest list as the current season of RHONJ plays out. Per the Gorgas, Teresa and Luis left Melissa’s mom, Donna Marco, off the invite list. And despite Donna being okay with the OG’s decision, Mel and Joe were not. Even some of their co-stars, including Margaret Josephs, felt strongly about Teresa and Luis’ decision.

According to RealityBlurb!, Teresa addressed her decision on the RHONJ: After Show. “The reason I didn’t invite Donna Marco, I’m not that close with them,” Teresa said. “I’m not close with Melissa so I’m not really close with the family.”

Teresa says she’s always polite when Melissa’s family is present, but their relationship ends there. “When I see them, am I respectful? Yes. When my father went to my brother’s house, they were cordial with each other. That’s all it was,” she said.

According to Teresa, when the Gorgas started appearing on the show, more family drama took place that fans didn’t see. “Her family was writing stuff about me on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook and they were trashing me so I’ve always kept them an arm’s length away,” Teresa explained.

And sure, this happened 10 years ago, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t hurtful for the Bravo vet. As for Tre, she’s happy to move on, but her boundaries are staying in place. “[It’s] not that I’m holding a grudge. I don’t want to associate with people like that,” she said to Dolores Catania.

“It has been forgotten because I’m around them and I’m social with them, but do I want them to come to my wedding and celebrate me? We’re not close like that.”

