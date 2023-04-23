King Charles III’s Coronation Program Included Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Cue the official Coronation memorabilia. King Charles III will be crowned in early May. Even more details are emerging about the big day.

Rumors swirled for months as to whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be attending. The Palace recently confirmed that only Prince Harry will attend the ceremony. And insiders allege that the royal family isn’t sad that Meghan Markle won’t be there. She plans to stay in California on May 6, 2023, to celebrate Prince Archie’s 4th birthday.

E! News confirmed that Meghan and Harry are part of the souvenir program. The Palace released the 84-page pamphlet in the U.K. on April 17th. Surprisingly, the divisive couple was featured in a photo with the rest of the royal family.

Obviously, the couple has been on the outs with Harry’s family for years. The Sussexes spilled family secrets in multiple interviews and a Netflix documentary. Harry spared very few of his family members in his memoir, Spare.

In the image, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were smiling alongside the family. The photo included King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. As well as Kate and William’s three children: 9-year-old Prince George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 4-year-old Prince Louis. The picture commemorated the monarch’s 70th birthday in 2018. Harry and Meghan’s children hadn’t been born yet.

Royal photographer Chris Jackson took to Instagram to react. “Nice to see this picture I took in 2018 in the Official Coronation Programme. Had such fun taking it.”

Despite the family drama, the Coronation is a state affair. The Archbishop of Canterbury will anoint the sovereign Supreme Governor of the Church of England. The Palace issued the following statement. “The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” it read.

Prince George has a special role in the coronation. Since he is currently third in line to the throne, he will be one of eight Pages of Honour. They are to follow the King into Westminster Abbey and hold the regal robes. Meanwhile, Prince Harry will jet back to California after the ceremony to celebrate Archie’s birthday.

