Drew Sidora’s Best Looks Over The Years

Drew Sidora was already an accomplished singer and actress when she joined Real Housewives of Atlanta. The Atlanta peaches know how to turn out a look. And Drew proved she was fit to join their ranks. Let’s take a look back at Drew’s best looks over the years.

Color Explosion

Drew Sidora (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage) Step Up” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals

Drew sported this silky dress to the Step Up movie premiere. This dress has a lot going on. It features both bright colors and a black tree-like image. There are several different patterns at play here. Drew chose not to wear a necklace and kept her jewelry simple. She chose just a gold bracelet. With a dress like this, too many accessories could have overwhelmed this look. Not many could have pulled off this busy pattern, but Drew does. She isn’t afraid to take fashion chances.

Sheerly Simple

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 20: Drew Sidora arrives at the Black Enterprise and Primetime Omnimedia’s Pre-Oscar Celebration at the Beverly Hilton on February 20, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Drew rocked this blush pink dress back in 2008, way before she became a member of the Real Housewives. She kept her look simple, accessorizing with an oversized cross necklace and bronze heels. Her short, sheer dress showed off some skin. And Drew was positively glowing. She didn’t go overboard with her make-up, which might have overpowered this look. The actress sported a pale lip color and blush. Drew completed her look with pink nail and toe polish. Simply stunning.

Sleek And Elegant

PASADENA, CA – MARCH 10: Actress Drew Sidora arrives at the 21st Annual Soul Train Music Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 10, 2007 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Drew looks gorgeous on the red carpet. Here she is wearing a charcoal gown. The ruched bodice tightly hugs her upper body and hips. The skirt, with its folds of fabrics, gathers on the ground, hiding Drews’s shoes. It is a daring look, but Drew has shown she isn’t afraid to make a bold fashion statement. She accessorized this look with earrings, a statement ring, and a clutch. She went light on her make-up, letting her ensemble do all the talking. Drew is red carpet-ready, baby!

Sexy And Cool

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Actress Drew Sidora arrives at the Dolce Group’s private post-Grammy soiree at the Geisha House nightclub on February 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Drew rocked this sexy look for a night out. She paired a short, black dress with metallic blue tights. Drew completed her look with a black leather jacket and black patent leather peep-toe ankle boots. She even wore a bright blue fanny pack. Her accessories were also bold. Drew wore large gold-hooped earrings and a chunky, long gold necklace. She even sported bangs with this look and added a blue and gold headband. Drew was certainly ready to party the night away in this outfit.

Fashion Rebel

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 15: Drew Sidora attends CrazySexyCool Premiere Event at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on October 15, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for VH1)

Drew sported this fashion-forward look before she became a cast member on RHOA. This dress is partly curve-hugging leather and part sheer black panels. The leather dress has a diagonal sheer panel from Drew’s thighs down to her calves. It appears that she is wearing a mini-dress, but it is actually all one garment. The leather gathers on the floor around her feet. Drew added a leather jacket to this unique look. Once again, Drew goes for a risky look over a safer choice. And she slays it!

Slinky Atlanta Peach

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA — Season:13 — Pictured: Drew Sidora — (Photo by: Drexina Nelson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Season 13 of RHOA ushered in newbie Drew. It didn’t take long for Drew to become immersed in a feud with legendary peach, Kenya Moore. In the photo shoot for Season 13, Drew wore a slinky black dress that accentuated every curve of her body. It had one should strap. Drew accentuated her look with glittering earrings, a bracelet, and a fierce statement ring. Drew may be elegant, but she is also confident. Make no mistake, came to play when she joined RHOA.

Sparkling In Blue

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 19092 — Pictured: Drew Sidora — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Watch What Happens Live is notorious for its shady questions and even shadier games. Host Andy Cohen isn’t afraid to grill any of his guests. When Drew joined Andy in the clubhouse, I’m sure she turned some heads. She wore a long-sleeved, glittering blue jumpsuit. The sparkling ensemble featured an abdominal cut-out. Drew sported blue drop earrings and long blue fingernails to match. I like seeing Drew in bright colors instead of black or gray outfits.

Royal Blue With Feathers, Too

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 19127 — Pictured: Drew Sidora — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

I love that Drew is embracing color. Before she favored basic black. Drew served up this look when she once again visited WWHL. Her look has a playful vibe. She paired a short dress with a matching blue bustier. Your eyes are immediately drawn to Drew’s belt with its large rhinestone buckle. Of course, Drew’s outfit had feathery sleeves. It is a Real Housewives thing. And we can’t forget Drew’s oversized dangling heart earrings. Drew’s look is fun and fashionable.

Lady In Red

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 06: Drew Sidora attends the premiere of “Kandi & The Gang” series celebration at Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine on March 06, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

If you think that it is easy rocking a clingy red satin jumpsuit, you would be incorrect. Once again, Drew was able to up her fashion game. Her high-necked jumpsuit features puffy sleeves and a thin black belt. She accessorized with silver hoop earrings and a black purse, with a red and green braid. Due to an injury, Drew was sporting an orthopedic boot. Still, that doesn’t dull her shine with this winning outfit. This RHOA star looks confident, cool, and comfortable. Drew’s co-stars should take notes.

Serving Silver Glamour

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA — Season:14 — Pictured: Drew Sidora — (Photo by: Stephanie Eley/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In the photo shoot for Season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew brought her fashion A game. She wore a stunning silver one-sleeved gown. The gleaming dress clung to her figure and featured a super high slit. Drew kept her accessories simple. She wore a silver bracelet and understated, delicate silver earrings. Her make-up was on point. She rocked baby-pink nail polish, which served as a nice contrast. Drew looked effortlessly stunning. A perfect 10 for this ensemble.

Drew may be fairly new to the Bravo universe. But one thing is clear- she is a fashion star!

[Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo]