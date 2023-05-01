Margaret Joseph’s Best Looks Over The Years

Real Housewives of New Jersey didn’t know what hit them when Margaret Josephs entered the chat. Margaret has been known for her quirky sense of fashion. She has a unique style that is both trendy and timeless. Margaret is never afraid to take risks and try new things when it comes to her looks. She has a knack for mixing patterns and textures to create a moment that is all her own. Whether dressing up for a formal event or keeping it casual for afternoon tea, Margaret always looks effortlessly chic. She has a perky personality on camera and a wardrobe to match! Let’s take a look at her style over the years.

Perfect In Pigtails

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 02: Fashion designer and TV personality Margaret Josephs visits SiriusXM Studios on October 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

When Margaret first joined Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans will remember her trademark pigtails. When she visited SiriusXM Studios in 2017, she didn’t disappoint. Marge brought her fancy hair, bubbly nature, and a dress that caressed her fine figure. The emerald green fabric fell just below her knees and offered a keyhole neckline. Margaret added some traditional black Gucci pumps and a black statement ring on her hand. This was a tame ensemble for Margaret, and viewers soon learned much more was headed their way.

Think! Pink!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 26: Margaret Josephs attends “The Politician” New York Premiere at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Margaret hit the pink carpet in this dreamy, vintage-inspired dress, and all you could say was, “Wow!” She appeared at the film premier for The Politician in New York for its release in 2019. Marge managed to capture the glamourous Hollywood style of the past and she definitely nailed it. She added a long, art deco diamond pendant against the gorgeous hue of her gown. Her handle-top bag was expertly embellished to match her barely-visible silver shoes. Margaret redefines “pretty in pink” with her memorable nod to fashions that will never go off-trend.

When In Doubt, Black Is Best

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 28: Margaret Josephs attends Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event at SUMMIT at One Vanderbilt on March 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Ladies and gentlemen, this is what you call allowing your chichi shoes to get ALL of the attention. We love to see it because sometimes our footwear doesn’t get the attention it deserves. Margaret hit the blue carpet in an all-black get-up that definitely had people stopping in their tracks. In a very revealing top with a faint animal print, Marge shows off her love for leather in skintight leggings. If she clicked her heels three times, Margaret would have been transported anywhere she wanted to go in these jaw-dropping, glittering Gucci high-heeled shoes featuring the high-end brand’s horse-bit design.

She Will, She Will Rock You

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Margaret Josephs attends Intermix Madison Spring kickoff shopping event hosted by Rori Sassoon, Michelle Madonna & Thomas Christian Mgmt at Intermix Madison Avenue on May 04, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

I’m sorry, who is this rock star? No wonder Margaret intimidates some of her RHONJ co-stars! In 2022 Marge went to the Intermix Madison Spring kickoff shopping event and she was obviously dressed to kill. She took over the Moto look and turned it into elegance in New York City. The leather jacket is adorned with rivets and studs and the sleeves can be zipped to create options for wearing. Under the leather, Marge wore a soft red dress showing a creative mix of fabric, which paid off on this occasion. No pigtails for Margaret at this event, her platinum blonde locks are styled and flowing free. I wonder if Marge has to deal with jealous cast mates after looking like this?

So Summer, So Chic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Margaret Josephs attends the City of Hope East End Chapter Spirit of Life Awards on June 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

Leave it to Marge to accessorize her broken arm! Summer in New York City is no joke but Margaret didn’t have a care in the world in June 2022. She is involved with numerous charity organizations, but this time Marge was attending the City of Hope Spirit of Life Awards. Nothing says beat the heat better than slipping into a gorgeous, strapless dress covered in pink flowers. The high/low skirt gave Marge’s fans an opportunity to peep at her adorable matching pink espadrilles which laced up her ankles. The diamond necklace was the cherry on top!

Leather Pants? Yes Please!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 12: Margaret Josephs visits SiriusXM Studios on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

There’s nothing hotter than a pair of black leather pants and Margaret tested the limits of thermometers everywhere when she put these on. Even Marge’s RHONJ co-star Teresa Giudice would back off if she got a view of Margaret in this edgy outfit. Her floral printed shirt against a black background provides the perfect contrast to the sharp lines of the trousers. Naturally, nothing else would do except black, pointed boots to finish off such a creative ensemble. She is both sexy and sleek and Marge knows it!

Feminine And Fun

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: Margaret Josephs attends The 2022 Global Lyme Alliance GLA Global Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Margaret’s pink and black dress for the 2022 Global Lyme Alliance event was a stunning combination. This one was particularly memorable because the fact that it was for a good cause made it even more special. It featured a halter top style with a delicate pink bow. The dress included a bone-in corset and visible white lace detail. Once again Margaret knew exactly what shoes to wear and we can see a little bit of the shiny silver escaping from beneath the bottom of her gown.

She’s Got Razzle AND Dazzle

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 24: Margaret Josephs attends Angel Ball 2022 hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation)

At Cipriani Wall Street, Margaret looked flawless in her half-cream half-silver sequined dress. It was a show-stopping piece that certainly turned heads. She paired it with some elegant heels and minimal jewelry, letting the dress take center stage. It was a smashing fashion choice and one that she pulled off effortlessly. Margaret carried her best accessory to this particular event – her beautiful smile. It’s no wonder she is one of the best-dressed ladies on Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Bet On Black

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 20: Margaret Josephs is seen in Hudson Yards on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images)

In March 2023, Margaret looked like the quintessential New York woman. Dressed head to toe in a black suit that makes Marge look like she’s on top of the world. Against her tanned skin, the deep v-neckline of the vest leaves little to the imagination. Aside from hoop earrings, her only visible jewelry was an incredible Y necklace that found a nice place to rest in her cleavage. No pigtails to see here – Marge’s hair was swept into a soft bob, and gave perfect structure to the entire look. This was another winning moment in Marge’s fashion book.

Effortless Style

NUTLEY, NEW JERSEY – APRIL 04: Margaret Josephs attends Margaret Josephs Birthday Celebration on April 04, 2023 in Nutley, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

It’s been great to see Margaret’s fashion evolve during her time on RHONJ. She has transformed into an actual fashion maven and made that clear on her 56th birthday. Marge is back in her leather pants because they are wardrobe staples. There are too many options, so keeping them in rotation is a must! Once again she looks amazing, showing off that face and bone structure with her hair styled in an on-trend bun. Some gorgeous diamond-shaped earrings dangle to the shoulders of Margaret’s long-sleeved cream top. But the best part would have to be her shoe selection. Marge opted for some very hot leopard-print pumps to dance her birthday night away in style!

There aren’t many who can compete with someone like Margaret. Her charming personality and fun-filled nature will always add the perfect touch to whatever outfit she wears. She definitely knows her style and proves there is no age limit to having a flair for what makes you fabulous.

TELL US- WHO IS THE MOST FASHIONABLE REAL HOUSEWIFE ON RHONJ? HAVE YOU NOTICED A CHANGE IN MARGARET’S STYLE SINCE SHE JOINED THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]