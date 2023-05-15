Lala Kent Reveals Scheana Shay Has Been ‘Really Hard’ on Herself Following Scandoval 

Amidst all of the chaos that Scandoval has brought into every Vanderpump Rules fan’s life, Scheana Shay (as always) has been a shining light. Sure, in the current season of VPR, Scheana is a ride-or-die friend to Raquel Leviss. That was well before she learned that Raquel was sleeping with Tom Sandoval behind her bestie Ariana Madix’s back.

Once the truth was revealed, Scheana (allegedly) reacted by throwing hands. In the grand scheme of it all, while I don’t condone violence, Scheana seems to have acted accordingly. She was, just like Ariana, duped by Sandoval and Raquel for weeks. The two were sneaking around and dropping hints of their torrid love affair throughout Pump Rules Season 10. No wonder Scheana (ALLEGEDLY DID NOT) tried her hardest to form a fist with those talon-like nails of hers.

Scheana, like the rest of the VPR fandom, is having a hard time watching the show now knowing the truth of Sandoval and Raquel’s affair. She and Lala Kent spoke to E! News about what it’s been like reliving the period in their lives now knowing the truth.

Scheana feels extremely duped

VANDERPUMP RULES — Pictured: (l-r) Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo)

Lala was pretty frank that watching back the season, she definitely missed some red flags. She added that while she feels that way, Scheana has been “really hard” on herself for ignoring the same signs. “There’s been so many things that, watching it back, I’m just like, ‘How did I miss all of this,’ when it was right in front of my face,” Scheana said. However, she does recognize that there’s nothing normal about reliving anyone’s life on TV. To be fair, I don’t think anyone would envy that cringe-worthy experience.

Lala said she gets Scheana’s anger and related it to her being “blindsided” by the Randall Emmett of it all during their split. “Scheana and I have had many conversations, where it’s like, you do become mortified by the things that you said that were kind of backing up this person that you thought was amazing,” Lala said. “But I’ve told Scheana, that’s how you’re supposed to defend your friend.” Period. I don’t always agree with Lala, but she nailed it.

Lala added that it’s most jarring to see how Sandoval and Raqel would act in front of the entire group, including Ariana. Lala went as far as to say it’s a “whole different level of just psychological mind f–kery.” Again, Miss Lala nailed it, unfortunately.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

