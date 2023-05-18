Tom Schwartz Was ‘Actively Participating in My Downfall,’ Says Ariana Madix

Guilty by association. After watching the Vanderpump Rules finale, it’s clear that Tom Schwartz feels victimized by the backlash against Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Both on a personal and a professional level. Their Schwartz & Sandy’s establishment is another potential casualty of Scandoval.

But by not distancing himself from Sandoval, Schwartz put himself in the line of fire. No one wants to hug the Sandoval & The Most Extras front man, and no one cares if he’s hurting. Read the room Schwartz.

On the finale, Ariana Madix told Schwartz she would be cutting ties with him because of his continued friendship with her ex-boyfriend. She seemed cordial, yet firm in the moment. Yet, as evidence of Schwartz’s knowledge of the affair builds, Ariana felt more victimized by his involvement.

The Something About Her co-founder made her first Watch What Happens Live appearance since news of her ex-boyfriend’s infidelity was exposed in early March. She looked fantastic, and gave off a confident, regal appearance.

Host Andy Cohen asked Ariana to comment on her intuition about Schwartz’s involvement. More specifically, if Katie Maloney’s ex-husband was “covering” for Sandoval. It was a heavy topic, yet the most celebrated woman in America currently took the questions head-on with grace and confidence.

“I don’t think it was just covering, I think it was actively participating in my downfall,” Ariana responded. The audience was in audible agreement.

Andy proceeded to ask Ariana to identify the “most cringe-worthy” moment of the season, giving what is now known about Sandoval and Raquel’s affair.

Ariana called, “the fabrication of a narrative that was being formed, like, the entire time without my knowledge, behind my back,” as the most cringe-worthy viewing experience.

Of course, she is referring to Sandoval’s narrative of being in a relationship of convenience with no sexual chemistry. Ariana labeled the culprits as her ex-boyfriend and “his little flying monkeys as well.”

Andy asked her to clarify who she was referring to as a “flying monkey.”

“Tom Schwartz mainly,” Ariana responded.

Sympathy for Schwartz’s seemingly good natured personality is exhausted. It’s evident that he was more of an accomplice than an innocent bystander.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion begins May 24 at 9/8c on Bravo.

