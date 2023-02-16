Teresa Giudice Reveals If Feud With Melissa Gorga Brought Teresa And Jacqueline Laurita Back Together

The new season of Real Housewives of New Jersey is bringing it back to what makes the city so great, while also helping to move the show in a new direction. I’m loving the newbies like Danielle Cabral, but could live without another season of Melissa Gorga relying on Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga for a storyline. Yes, the Gorgas and Giudices are back to fighting. And it’s the same old dog and pony show. Melissa is even still relying on her overplayed sprinkle cookies bit to have a moment. LET. IT. GO.

One blast from RHONJ’s past as of late was Tre’s reunion with her one-time bestie, long-time foe Jacqueline Laurita. The OGs broke the internet by reuniting in Las Vegas with Luis Ruelas and Chris Laurita in tow. Oh, to be a fly on the wall in that restaurant. We quickly learned that Jacqueline is a big Luis fan, but can you even imagine the shade they threw at Melissa? Well, Tre is giving us a little indication as to what went down in that department.

Tre appeared on Watch What Happens Live recently, and had to do some explaining about the Lucy and Ethel reunion. According to Tre, what brought them together was the similarities with their children (via People). “We both have Nicholases — my stepson is Nicholas — and they both have autism,” Tre said. “So she’s been on my mind a lot.” I’m loving Tre’s more genuine vibe so far this season. It’s such a basic answer, but it probably was the real catalyst for her reaching out to Jacq during her trip to Vegas for a Bruno Mars concert. So on-brand Teresa.

Andy Cohen couldn’t help but ask if both Jacqueline and Tre’s beef with MelGo had anything to do with their reconciliation. “That didn’t have to do with it,” Tre responded. She added, “That was also that,” but then quickly brought back the conversation to their sons. She’s obviously a vet at this. She ultimately attributed the reunion to time, which heals all wounds in her book. Therapy looks great on Teresa, I have to say. Maybe Dolores Catania has a point when she says “it’s time” for Tre to let the Gorgas go.

Following the meeting, Jacqueline also cleared the record on MelGo’s part in her reunion with Tre. “Our friendship has nothing to do with our mutual disdain for Melissa,” Jacqueline wrote in an Instagram post. Girl, the shade. I didn’t know I missed this duo until we have them back, and it’s making me love everything about this era of the Teresa Giudice show.

[Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]