Lala Kent Thinks Lisa Vanderpump Asked Ken Todd To Share Raquel Leviss Sleepover Gossip on Vanderpump Rules

It’s wild to think about all of the quotable moments that Vanderpump Rules Season 10 has given us. We can’t be too surprised that the cast members are making merch out of any quip that gets turned into a meme. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment so even those on the sidelines are milking Ariana Madix’s relationship tragedy for a check. Yes, Lala Kent, I’m totally talking about you and Mr. Darrell.

One of this season’s most hilariously memorable Pump Rules moments came from Ken Todd. Lisa Vanderpump’s husband put on the boosters for his big scene where he revealed, in front of Katie Maloney, that Tom Sandoval had Raquel Leviss sleepover and hang out in the jacuzzi while Ariana was out of town. Ken was holding a little puppy the entire time to really stick with his brand.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist for someone to see that LVP put her hubby up to the big moment. Ken is a drama king who uses his words sparingly. His revelation obviously wasn’t by accident — it was an almost too perfect way to introduce the Scandoval affair into the show timeline. Even though we all knew that Lisa prepared Ken for his major line, Lala is doubling down that she’s some sort of psychic sleuth. Yeah, sure.

Lala drops a bomb

Lala did an interview with Rolling Stone and was asked whether or not Vanderpump Rules is a scripted show. The interviewer obviously mentioned Ken’s big moment, and Lala took it as a cue to drop a “bomb.” She claimed that she was spilling tea due to the credibility of the outlet. Something tells me she would have happily gossiped about Ken’s hilarious scene just like the rest of us VPR fans have for weeks now.

While she didn’t admit that Ken read a script, Lala did acknowledge that Lisa is the head of Vanderpump Rules. “She does not want to get involved in the drama. This ain’t Housewives. You respect the queen,” Lala said.

Lala basically said that she “may know” that Ken was utilized as a “sacrificial lamb” to deliver the #Scandoval bomb. “So, I believe — I may know — that Ken was the sacrificial lamb there. “Lisa did not want to be the one to deliver this, but Lisa had told Ken this mind-blowing information, so Ken was the deliverer,” Lala said. Now, we all have confirmation that the scene we were 99.9% sure was set up by LVP actually was. Let’s hope Lala brings a little more piping hot tea to the reunion if she’s going to be doing the most.

