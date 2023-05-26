Brittany Cartwright Shuts Down Ozempic Use Rumors

Another one falls prey to Ozempic rumors. It’s as if a girl can’t slim down the old-fashioned way without having to deny it was the work of a semaglutide.

But the Vanderpump Rules crew have been so immersed in reacting and responding to the shocking affair between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval, that idle gossip has fallen along the wayside. However, haters had to comment on Kristen Doute’s weight gain.

But perhaps now there is a little time and space to return to frivolous topics, as VPR alum Brittany Cartwright realized.

Brittany credits camera angles for her appearance

Brittany posted several pictures to her Instagram on Thursday. Immediately, fans took notice of her seemingly slimmer frame.

“Totally ozempic,” one follower commented. The When Reality Hits podcast co-host felt the need to respond and denied using the hot new weight loss drug.

“It’s actually the .5 zoom on the iPhone camera lol,” Brittany responded, alluding to a slick illusion. Not everyone believed Brittany’s explanation. One fan seemed disappointed that the VPR favorite could have relied on something other than hard work to achieve noticeable results.

“Ugh please don’t tell me you jumped on the ozempic band wagon .. you were fine just the way you were .. curves are beautiful,” a second fan wrote.

“Ozempic queen,” another comment read.

A fourth comment stated, “Omg skinnayyyy beautiful queen inside and out.”

Brittany and her husband Jax Taylor are parents to a two-year-old son named Cruz. And the Kentucky native has been open about her post-pregnancy weight loss journey. She previously worked with Jenny Craig, before the weight-loss company liquidated.

The VPR alum joins a long list of reality TV stars that have had to respond to Ozempic rumors. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Lauren Manzo acknowledged her use of it, as well as Shahs of Sunset’s Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi.

On the flip side, Gina Kirschenheiter of Real Housewives of Orange County and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards have both denied using it.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE BRITTANY’S EXPLANATION? HOW WOULD YOU FEEL IF SHE HAD USED OZEMPIC? WOULD YOU TAKE OZEMPIC?