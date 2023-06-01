Peter Madrigal Kisses Lisa Vanderpump’s Butt After Lala Kent Clash at Pump Rules Reunion

Lisa Vanderpump is under attack from her former staff members. It seems that Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss has blown the lid on all the relationships of Vanderpump Rules. The SUR owner brought a sympathetic front to the reunion. Lala Kent challenged her on it.

The VPR crew questioned Lisa’s demeanor towards Sandoval. And Peter Madrigal has condemned the language outright. His stance may be related to his continued employment by Lisa as SUR manager.

Peter credits Lisa for putting “everybody on the map”

Peter appeared on a recent episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. “You don’t speak back to Lisa Vanderpump. I don’t care. I mean, Lisa put everybody on the map, you know. Why would you talk back to Lisa? Like, that doesn’t make any sense to me. It is what it is,” he said.

The SUR manager went on several dates with Raquel Leviss early in Season 10. She cut things off after two rendezvous. Then there was the “starting pony” comment.

Peter claimed to be “very surprised” about Sandoval and Raquel’s affair. He added, “I didn’t see it coming. I didn’t see it coming at all.”

Lisa and the VPR star indeed have a respectful professional relationship. Peter discussed opening his “own lounge” with Lisa during a “Never Before Scene” clip from Season 10. Yet he assured her he wasn’t “leaving right away.”

The other VPR cast members have moved on to other ventures beyond the walls of SUR. Perhaps this is why they are emboldened. Or just that Peter is a more respectful and appreciative person.

Catch the next episode of Vanderpump Rules June 7, 9/8c on Bravo.

