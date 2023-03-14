Vanderpump Rules Star Peter Madrigal Slams Raquel Leviss For “Starting Pony” Diss; Says “Go F–k Yourself”

If there was one remaining Vanderpump Rules cast member that Raquel Leviss could count on for friendship, that would be Peter Madrigal. Well, except for Tom Schwartz. He still plays pickleball with Randall Emmett. Enough said.

Raquel has completely alienated her co-stars after news of her seven-month-long affair with Tom Sandoval leaked. Everyone is Team Ariana Madix. But now Peter has joined the ranks of the pissed-off VPR cast. One careless comment from Raquel was all it took. Never go after a man’s ego. Always call him a stallion.

It all started in the Watch What Happens Live studio. Raquel appeared in the infamous episode just before her affair with Sandoval surfaced. Her Pump Rules co-star Scheana Shay was also there.

According to Page Six, Raquel labeled Peter a “starting pony” during the interview. Peter said the former beauty pageant queen could “go f–k” herself.

Raquel made the comment after host Andy Cohen asked her if she regretted dating Peter. The two VPR stars reportedly went on a few dates together, before Raquel dumped him.

“Peter’s, like, a great starting pony to get back into the dating world,” Raquel said. She did compliment his empathy though. “He was such a great shoulder to cry on. I mean, look at those shoulders,” Raquel added. Andy covered his face with the cue cards he was holding after Raquel’s cringe comment.

“I’m nobody’s starter pony,” Peter responded while on the Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend podcast last week. “I always keep an even keel, but, my God, who the hell do you think you are? … Who the f–k do you think you are?” Peter added.

Peter waded into #Scandoval during his interview. He said, “I’m very team Ariana, and I’ve been friends with Tom forever, but, man, this is beyond f–ked up.”

The illicit affair was symbolized by matching lightning bolt necklaces that Tom and Raquel wore in plain sight. Bold. Peter likened the trinkets to a “wedding ring.”

Well, it’s obvious now why Raquel didn’t want to date Peter. But does she even want to be with Sandoval? The price she paid was too high it seems. After a source claimed that Raquel and the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner wanted to “be together,” she issued her own statement and fled LA.

Raquel, apparently, “cares” for Sandoval but needs to “heal” and “understand” why she participated in this betrayal of Ariana. The focus is to “learn to make better” choices.

Her former love interest (well, at least he was interested anyway) speculated as to whether Tom and Raquel are in love. Peter responded, “They might be.”

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF RAQUEL’S “PONY” COMMENT? WAS THE SLIGHT INTENTIONAL? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF PETER’S REACTION?

[Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Jimmy Choo]