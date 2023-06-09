Ariana Madix Swaps Reunion ‘Revenge Dress’ for Stripped-Down Look On Glamour Cover

If anyone deserves to be winning after all the Scandoval drama, it is Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. Her long-time boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her for months with her best friend, Raquel Leviss. She was blindsided when she saw an explicit video on Tom’s phone. So, she kicked him swiftly to the curb.

At the reunion, Ariana showed up sporting a racy revenge dress. She hoped that her ex’s “eyes are gonna bleed.” For his part, Tom made a vile comment about Ariana wearing a t-shirt when they had sex. He called it “hot,” but his sarcasm meter was off the charts. Meanwhile, he is living his best life, pretending he is a pitchy singer with his cover band.

But Ariana’s star is rising, as it should. And now she has another feather in her cap. She is on the cover of Glamour magazine. Page Six has all the details.

Simple and stunning

The actress and former SUR bartender sported a simple look for the cover. Instead of a red-hot gown, Ariana wore a white tank top from Good American, which retails for $35. She also wore jeans by Mother, which will set you back $248. Ariana’s hair was styled in a center-parted bun, and she wore natural-looking makeup for the shoot. So, less glam, and more casual was the goal for this look.

After dealing with the initial heartbreak, Ariana has been thriving. She partnered with several well-known brands, including Uber, Bloomingdales, and Lays.

Ariana even created merch mocking Sandoval’s offensive t-shirt comment during the reunion. She marketed an “F–k Me in This T-Shirt” shirt.

Her sandwich shop with Pump Rules co-star Katie Maloney is coming along nicely. And she starred in a movie for Lifetime titled, Buying Back My Daughter. In the film, Ariana played a police officer.

There are even rumors that viewers will see Ariana gliding across the ballroom floor on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. Fingers crossed!

Vanderpump Rules is streaming on Peacock if you’d like to catch up.

