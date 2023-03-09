Andy Cohen Explains How Raquel Leviss’ Restraining Order Could Impact The Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Vanderpump Rules has been in the spotlight following the news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ messy affair. Tom was in a “dedicated” relationship with Ariana Madix for nearly ten years. He tossed it out the window when he chose to lay it down with Rachel, I mean, Raquel, for almost seven months.

Following the news, the Pump Rules cast were HEATED. And rightfully so. A source said, “The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film … to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana.” Lala Kent advised her co-stars Ariana has granted permission to go completely savage.

“I usually don’t get involved but now I am activated. I am activated as f—k. Now that I have consent from Ariana… blowtorch, gasoline, grenade launcher, it’s all ready,” she said. I wouldn’t want to be on the other side of Lala’s wrath, but Raquel is used to it. Recently Raquel sent legal documents to cast members urging them to delete sexually explicit videos they may have. That’s not the only legal document she’s firing at her VPR co-stars. Raquel filed a restraining order against Scheana Shay for an alleged physical fight that reportedly left Raquel with a black eye.

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules Stars Raquel Leviss And Tom Sandoval Are Reportedly Telling Friends Their Love Is “The Real Deal”; The Pair Allegedly See Long-Term Future Together

Now, Andy Cohen addresses how Raquel’s restraining order could impact the Pump Rules reunion. Page Six has the details. “I haven’t gotten into it,” Andy said. “The reunion is in like two and a half weeks, and I think there will be a lot happening in those two and a half weeks. I mean, there’s so much happening every single day.”

Andy shared the possibility of a “one-off” special with Raquel or Scheana separately if they can’t attend the reunion. “I don’t want to lean into hypothetical situations because I don’t want to be quoted talking about a hypothetical.” Probably referring to the outrage fans felt when he didn’t have his sit-down with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Jen Shah before reporting to prison. “All I can say is we’re going to deliver a reunion and that’s what I can tell you … it’s going to be great.”

TELL US – WHO DO YOU WANT TO SEE AT THE REUNION? RAQUEL OR SCHEANA? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT RAQUEL’S RESTRAINING ORDER?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]