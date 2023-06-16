Ariana Madix ‘Couldn’t Help but Fall’ for Boyfriend Daniel Wai

After enduring the brutal betrayal from her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, it is only fitting that Ariana Madix is on an upswing. The Vanderpump Rules star tossed her 40-year-old man-child to the curb after he cheated with her bestie, Raquel Leviss.

But Ariana has found a new love, and he sounds a lot less “extra” than her last one. Ariana previously shared that she met her boyfriend, Daniel Wai, while at a wedding just 10 days after Scandoval broke. “I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself. And it’s just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring,” Ariana stated.

Ariana deserves to find a man who treats her right. Daniel, a trainer based in New York City, was spotted with the VPR star at Coachella, a Yankees game, and a music festival. So, what made Ariana fall for Daniel? US Weekly has exclusive details.

And now for something totally different!

An insider said, “Ariana is having a great time with Daniel. When things initially unfolded with Tom and Raquel, she never imagined she would want to jump into another relationship as soon as she did.” The source stated that seeing Ariana with “someone who treats her with so much respect and compassion” was “refreshing.” Amen!

Ariana reportedly “couldn’t help but fall for him” as he is “the total package,” the insider added. Ariana’s friends also seem to support the budding relationship.

Meanwhile, Ariana is also winning in other aspects of her life. She landed an acting role in a Lifetime movie. Then Ariana accompanied Lisa Vanderpump to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The former SUR bartender has endorsement deals and even made money on merch about Scandoval.

There are also rumors that Ariana may be hitting the Dancing with the Stars ballroom for Season 32. And her sandwich shop with Katie Maloney, Something About Her, is set to open sometime this summer.

