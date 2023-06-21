Brielle Biermann Is ‘Not Taking Sides’ in Kim Zolciak’s Messy Divorce

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak is going through a very nasty divorce with Kroy Biermann. While the couple has destroyed their personal relationship, their six kids are trying to maintain composure.

It might be easier for the four minor children to avoid their parents acting foolish while still living under the same roof. Kim and Kroy are in separate wings of the home and hopefully not fighting in front of the little ones. Kim’s oldest daughters, who Kroy adopted, are quite aware of everything happening.

Now Brielle Biermann is saying she won’t take sides in her mom’s latest public debacle. Us Weekly has the details.

Team Kids, including Brielle and Ariana

The adults aren’t adulting but the spawn are being civil. So far, at least. After wishing Kroy a Happy Father’s Day on social media – Brielle says she’s not choosing between her folks.

A source close to the situation shared, “Everybody knows that Brielle and Kim’s bond is unbreakable, so it was natural for her to take her mom’s side when they filed for divorce.” They added, “Brielle was upset initially because her mom was upset, so she unfollowed Kroy.”

This is fine, completely normal. But then Brielle sat with her thoughts and changed her mind. The insider said, “After taking some time to take a step back and reevaluate things, Brielle loves her dad, too. Kroy has been there for her in every way and has shown her nothing but love since he came into her life.” Perhaps Brielle could sit down with her mother since she seems to have some sense.

“So, Brielle decided to refollow him because she’s not going to take sides in her parents’ separation. She loves them both,” the source concluded.

It sounds like Brielle is on the right side of history here. Kudos to her for rising above the petty, maybe her parents will follow her lead.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED BRIELLE ISN’T TAKING SIDES? ARE YOU SHOCKED AT HER MATURITY?