Bryan Cranston Reenacts Iconic Ariana Madix Rant Following Pump Rules Scandoval Bombshell

Bryan Cranston already has six Emmys at home. He deserves another one for his June 20 performance on Watch What Happens Live.

Tom Sandoval’s cheating on Ariana Madix with her BFF Rachel Raquel Leviss is ancient history. But Bryan made it fresh again with a hilarious reenactment that had me crying with laughter.

Performing a cold read of Ariana’s words in an episode of Playhouse Clubhouse, Bryan very dramatically captured all of the Something About Her owner’s intensity, anger and heartbreak. Only funny this time.

“I regret ever loving you”

Regardless of never having seen Vanderpump Rules, the Breaking Bad star delivered the “powerful soliloquy” of Ariana and Tom’s final conversation. Host Andy Cohen was nearly falling out of his chair.

As seen during the Pump Rules season finale, Ariana had the last word, while the Worm with a Mustache cowered speechless in shame.

“I’ve been with you for nine years,” Walter White’s portrayer began, “when you were literally wearing combat boots and skinny jeans. And didn’t have a dime to your name.”

“But now,” Bryan continued, “you’ve got a little bit of money, little bar, little band. And this girl is going to act enamored with you? … You want someone to just gas you up. You’re worth nothing.” The finger wag as he said the last line was everything.

Amazingly, the Better Call Saul star perfectly captured Ariana’s emotions, moving from disgust to sadness to anger, as he told Tom (in character), “You’re worth nothing! And I want you to feel that deep in your soul … Hear my words and know that is how I feel about you.”

The last words of Ariana’s speech were what every woman who’s ever been cheated on wishes she’d thought to say: “I regret every loving you!”

It was a pretty epic rant, and Bryan Cranston did it justice. The only thing that could’ve made it more perfect was if he’d managed to squeeze out a tear. But he did get choked up a couple of times, so for a cold read, it was totally awesome.

TELL US – DID YOU THINK BRYAN’S REENACTMENT DID ARIANA JUSTICE? WHAT DO YOU THINK ARIANA THOUGHT OF IT? IF YOU WERE TO CHOOSE AN ACTOR TO REENACT YOUR WORDS, WHO WOULD IT BE?