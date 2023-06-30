Raquel Leviss Negotiating Vanderpump Rules Return

Hungry to return? Raquel Leviss made a wise choice (finally) to disappear after the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. She stayed under the radar until filming wrapped, then checked herself into a voluntary mental health facility. The former beauty pageant contestant has been receiving treatment for the past two months.

Raquel’s participation in filming Season 11 was largely unknown. There were many variables. Her location, whether she would want to return, and would any of the VPR cast want to film with her.

Well, at least one aspect has been cleared up. Raquel seems to want to return to the series as she has reportedly started negotiations with Bravo to return. The cast began filming this past week.

Production is “ready” when Raquel is

TMZ exclusively reported that negotiations between Bravo and Raquel’s reps are ongoing, indicating that the sides have not come to an understanding. Sources told TMZ that discussions began three days ago, and that the hottest topic of discussion is salary.

Raquel undeniably brought the drama last season. But could there be negative backlash for capitalizing on Ariana Madix’s heartbreak now by bringing Raquel back?

Certainly, there are more considerations when negotiating legal terms with someone who is receiving medical care. Specifically, if Raquel could withstand the pressure and scrutiny of her castmates. However, the sources claimed that the reality TV star is nearing the end of her treatment, and will be returning to L.A. “soon.”

Then there are logistical issues. Raquel already missed several days of filming for Season 11. If she does not return soon, it will be more challenging to incorporate her into the established storylines and cast dynamics.

The source said that while production is sensitive to Raquel’s level of comfort, they are “ready when she is ready.”

Meanwhile, Raquel’s partner in crime, Tom Sandoval, has also missed the start of filming in favor of another reality TV show: Special Forces.

