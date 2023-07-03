Lisa Vanderpump Not Getting In Middle of Raquel Leviss Contract Negotiations

Lisa Vanderpump has a lot on her plate and she has a lot of plates at multiple eating facilities. Even though her West Hollywood joint Pump is closing for good, there are many other things up Lisa’s bejeweled sleeves.

While Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is in progress, Raquel Leviss hasn’t shown up yet. And according to Lisa, she isn’t getting involved with Raquel or her contract negotiations. As the sun sets on Pump, Lisa spoke with TMZ about the missing Raquel.

Seems like Raquel has the higher ground

Since Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel, Pump Rules began production on Season 11. So basically time is running out for Raquel and Bravo to reach a new agreement.

Lisa wouldn’t comment on how much Raquel might pull in for coming back and allowing everyone to despise her voluntarily. What she did reveal is it’s all up to Raquel as to when she returns to the show.

Additionally, Lisa noted the other VPR stars already do their own thing and don’t necessarily listen to her. It will be up to them how to welcome Raquel back into the fold after Scandoval, and good luck to Raquel on that one.

Raquel is currently hammering out a deal with Bravo for her salary and allegedly trying to coordinate an exit from a mental health care facility. She has been out of sight but definitely not out of mind since April and fans are divided on her return.

While it isn’t known who would currently shoot with Raquel outside of maybe an unsuspecting 7-11 cashier or Tom Schwartz, Sandoval is also missing in action. He is currently in New Zealand filming a competition show, so it’s convenient that both are not available at the same time as filming resumed.

It will be very interesting to see if Raquel has an out-of-this-world paycheck to go with her galaxy lights. Stay tuned.

