‘I Would Come Back for the Fans’: NeNe Leakes Open to RHOA Return

It’s been some time since we’ve seen NeNe Leakes on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but that isn’t stopping her from speaking her mind. And in a recent clip where she addressed returning to the series, the RHOA OG still has the quick wit and humor we know and love.

Since NeNe’s departure after Season 12, we have to admit the cast of the RHOA has struggled to find their place without some of their core members. Of course, Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore are key players, but without their co-stars, Porsha Williams and NeNe, they’ve had a hard time bringing the heat Atlanta is known for.

In a recent interview, TMZ met up with NeNe while out and about, and based on her statements, she’s aware that her absence has left quite the mark on Bravo’s beloved series.

NeNe tells Bravo fans to “check the ratings”

Along with losing NeNe and Porsha on RHOA, fans have also been begging for the return of Kim Zolciak following the news of her messy divorce from Kroy Biermann.

When TMZ asked NeNe her thoughts on whether Atlanta needs its two OGs to bring life back to the show, the reality star had one message: “Well, I would just say, check the ratings.”

“That should give you an answer,” she said.

As far as seeing her on the show, NeNe revealed she’d be open to returning. “I would come back for the fans,” she said. “Because the fans are the ones that love me … they’re the ones that love to see me in that position. And I would do anything for them.”

Since her legal battle with Bravo, Andy Cohen, and RHOA’s production company, the chances of seeing NeNe on another Bravo show is slim to none. However, fans should remain hopeful since anything can happen in the Bravoverse.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

