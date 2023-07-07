Kim Zolciak Throws Shade at Kenya Moore in Return To Real Housewives of Atlanta

Real Housewives of Atlanta peaches Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore have always butted heads. The reason is a bit murky. During Kenya’s first season, Kim came after her during Shereé Whitfield’s housewarming party. Kim popped off because Kenya was skulking around the unfinished basement of Chateaux Sheree.

At NeNe Leakes’ white party the following season, the ladies fought again. This time Kenya accused Kim of poor parenting choices. Then Kim questioned the authenticity of Kenya’s secret marriage to Marc Daly.

Their feud raged on in the media. Kenya said of Kim, “You can put trailer park trash in designer clothes and a wig, but it’s still just #trash.” Kim clapped back and called Kenya “just evil.” According to Page Six, Kim’s opinion of Kenya hasn’t changed.

Kim does it again…

In a preview clip of an upcoming RHOA episode, Sheree, Kim, and former cast members Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow met for dinner. The ladies were all Season 1 co-stars, along with NeNe. “We will always be connected,” Kim said during a toast. “And even when I was hating you, I love you. It was great memories. I don’t hate you anymore,” Lisa told Kim. Kim shared that she never hated Lisa.

In a confessional scene, Sheree said, “If me, Lisa, DeShawn, and Kim can make it through all of the BS from before, then I definitely feel like me and my current friends can do the same.” The squabbling between Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss is intense.

Sheree brings up the upcoming RHOA cast trip to Portugal. “There is a huge divide in the group right now. And what’s going on around me with these girls is constant stress.” She added during her confessional, “And I’m making it my mission to bring everybody back together because with my fibroids, you don’t need stress.” All the sound baths, yoga, and meditation in Portugal won’t fix these issues.

When Sheree mentioned that Marlo, Drew Sidora, and Kenya would be packing their bags for the trip, Kim had mixed reactions. “Oh my God, Marlo! I love Marlo,” Kim exclaimed.

But Kim had a different reaction to Kenya’s name. “Uh, really? That bitch is still alive?” Kim remarked.

Kim declined Sheree’s invitation to go on the trip. Kim and her husband, Kroy Biermann, split up shortly thereafter.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WILL KENYA AND KIM EVER MAKE PEACE? SHOULD KIM CONTINUE TO APPEAR ON RHOA?