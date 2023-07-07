Tom Sandoval Back Filming Vanderpump Rules

Details around Vanderpump Rules Season 11 still seem fuzzy. Considering how things were left at the end of the Season 10 Reunion, the climate is perfect for rumors to fly. It seems when we get confirmation on certain cast members returning, that same confirmation is undone the next week.

For example, Raquel Leviss’ fate has been very up in the air with reports of ongoing contract negotiations from Bravo. And as we’re aware, it seems no one wants Tom Sandoval back after what he did to Ariana Madix.

When filming started on Season 11 last month, Tom was noticeably absent, which conflicted with reports he would be back. Tom revealed he was filming with another show, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on FOX. But Tom has now made it clear his filming there is over and he’d be back on Bravo.

Tom’s back … or so he claims

TMZ caught Tom dropping off flowers at the sight of PUMP and took the chance to ask him some questions. In response to whether Tom was back for Season 11, he said, “Uh, yeah, we’re filming it right now.” He also said that he’s taking a break from his music because of VPR filming.

The pap then asked if he’d spoken to Raquel as of late. Tom said, “I can’t comment on that,” but he added, “It’s gonna be interesting though,” referring to Season 11 itself. When asked if he and Tom Schwartz were “still cool,” he said, “Yeah, I just saw him today.”

Tom’s statement would clash with the narrative that no one in the VPR cast is in touch with him. And as we’re all well aware, Tom is not the most reliable narrator. Granted, it could be that Tom has to interact with the majority of his cast members now that filming has started. Otherwise, what would the show be?

The Vanderpump Rules Season 11 airdate has yet to be announced.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK ANYTHING TOM SAYS IS TRUSTWORTHY AT THIS POINT?