Is Cynthia Bailey Returning as a Real Housewife?

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has been busy since leaving the show. Cynthia and her cheekbones have gone through a divorce with her husband, Mike Hill. In December 2022 their divorce was finalized. Their marriage went from “Chill” to ice cold.

Fans have speculated about whether Cynthia would return to the franchise that she called home for 11 seasons. The model spoke to The U.S. Sun about her upcoming plans.

Is Cynthia Bailey returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta?

No, Cynthia Bailey is not returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I’m not interested in returning as a housewife at this time [either with] Beverly Hills or Atlanta,” Cynthia explained. “That’s just not where my focus is.”

The model continued, “I just feel like I’ve done it consistently for 11 years and I keep saying when asked I just feel like it’s time for me. It was just time for me to go and I feel like I’ve given two marriages, I’ve given two divorces.” Cynthia may not have had the most exciting storylines, but she was the only housewife to get married twice while on a franchise.

She added, “I’ve just given a lot on the show, and I wouldn’t do it any other way. However, I just feel like now I wanna use the amazing platform that I’ve had to just really do other things that I wanna do.”

But a cameo seems to be right up Cynthia’s alley. She filmed for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in March 2023 after moving to Los Angeles with Mike. She also filmed a few scenes for the current season of RHOA – but they were cut.

“I do pop in and out of Atlanta a little bit this season. I did not see myself in the mid-season trailer… but I did film with the ladies a few times, so hopefully, I’ll be coming up,” she explained.

“Right now, I’m having a blast just hanging out with these ladies in real life and I’m having fun popping in here and there.”

Cynthia is also working on her acting career. She filmed a movie, Different With Me, with her daughter, Noelle Robinson. “This is our first time in a movie together. We don’t have scenes together, but she’s in it and I’m [in] it, so I cannot wait to see how she did,” the proud mom said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues on Sundays at 8/7c.

