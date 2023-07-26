Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider Update Fans on Their Friendship

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Reunion should have been titled RHONJ: Civil War with the way dynamics started splitting before our eyes. Teresa Giudice’s feud with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga reached new heights.

For a good chunk of time there, we were left entirely unsure if everyone would even come back for Season 14 or if the feud would be too much to handle. The contracts came out recently, revealing that everyone’s back. But that doesn’t mean everything will be the same.

Although everyone’s back, some relationships appear to be past the point of healing. This leaves us wondering whether fan favorites like Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider will carry on their friendship formed in Season 9 with Jackie’s introduction.

How close are Jackie and Margaret?

The pair posted the same photo on their IG pages. The picture featured Jackie and Margaret’s respective husbands, Evan Goldschneider and Joe Benigno. The four looked to have a nice dinner together. Margaret captioned her post with, “A good time called and we answered ??❤️❤️???” also adding a hashtag of friends forever.

In Jackie’s post, she noted that each wife was standing above the opposite spouse. She wrote, “Wife swap… alfresco style! ???” while adding on a more genuine note, “Love my Margie.” Margaret commented, getting in on the joke, “Love us!! Best foursome Xoxo ?????”

Commenters were over the moon that the pair were still letting the good times roll. Many pled with Jackie to rejoin the show full-time, seeing as Seasons 13 and 14 have her billed as simply a friend of the Housewives. And after all the drama with Tre and Mel, it’s understandable that fans would want Jackie to bring in some of the reality they praise her for.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is expected to return to Bravo in early 2024.

