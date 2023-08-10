Unrecognizable Throwback Photos of the Vanderpump Rules Cast

The Vanderpump Rules cast members have been through a lot since their initial debut on Bravo. When these fresh-faced personalities graced our television screens in 2013, they were all in their young twenties. They were also completely unaware of how greatly this series would change each of their lives.

By now, we all know how dark yet highly viewed Season 10 was, due to the Scandoval storyline. Issues such as cheating, broken court systems, and mental health saw a completely divided cast, alongside angry viewers. Therefore, let’s take a beat and go back. Way, way back.

On a much lighter note, check out these unrecognizable throwback photos of our favorite, long-standing Vanderpump Rules cast members.

Lisa Vanderpump

Check out Lisa Vanderpump in the purple sweater. Can you see the little powerhouse awaiting to emerge?

Before Bravo, Lisa was a child actress who loved ballet classes. Her credits range from A Touch of Class in 1973 to Baywatch Nights in 1995. Always working, Lisa went on to jointly own SUR, which launched the Vanderpump Rules series.

Can you see Lisa’s face in this image, or did you find her younger version of self to be unrecognizable? Also, send us your skin care regimen, Lisa.

Ariana Madix

Before creating cocktails and winning at life post heartbreak, Ariana Madix was winning in her childhood bedroom with a new pair of blades. For her throwback caption, Ariana wrote, “#tbt to being really STOKED about BLADIN’!”

Born and raised in Melbourne, Florida, Ariana first worked as a bartender at Villa Blanca before being transferred to SUR. Here, she began to date Tom Sandoval, and while we wish we could rewrite her history, we are certain that her future is bright.

This innocent throwback picture made our day, and we can’t wait to see what Season 11 holds for Ariana.

James Kennedy

James Kennedy posted this precious throwback photo following the unfortunate passing of his beloved Tia. “This beautiful woman is my angel, protected me and raised me. Showed me unconditional love beyond anything, did everything for me every single day,” James penned.

Minus the big blue eyes, James is mostly unrecognizable (to us) in this bittersweet tribute throwback image.

Katie Maloney

Katie Maloney channeled Stassi Schroeder in this throwback photo by using her bestie’s favorite hastag of “ootd” (outfit of the day). “30 years later, haven’t been able to top this lewk!” Katie added.

We can see hints of Katie’s current likeness within this image, but if we didn’t know that this was a future cast member on Vanderpump Rules, we likely wouldn’t have guessed that this precious throwback photo was of Katie.

Lala Kent

Look at this black and white retro image of a little Lala Kent! Using her brand’s hashtag, Lala posted her childhood self with a caption saying “#GiveThemLala since 1990.”

Throughout her time on Vanderpump Rules, Lala’s style has constantly evolved. We personally found this throwback image of Lala to be completely unrecognizable, but yet, her smile has remained the same. This level of happiness is what we hope to see in Lala’s future, as we know her current struggles with her ex have been nothing short of heavy.

Tom Schwartz

Ok, so many people are currently not on the Tom Schwartz train, but this throwback post is kind of adorable. Using just “#tbt” as his caption, Tom shared his football passing success from days past. Good to see he’s had some big wins, because lately…

Tom’s photo contains his still seen puppy-like expression, but other aspects to us are fairly unrecognizable. Hopefully once wrongs are righted, future wins, as seen in this throwback image, will come Tom’s way on Vanderpump Rules.

Scheana Shay

Scheana Shay, aka Scheana from Azusa, is another Vanderpump Rules cast member who is constantly changing up her looks. While Scheana herself did not post this throwback collage (likely because none of the shots featured her good side), we can’t help but be thankful for those who shared these images.

Simply changing her hair color and/or makeup, Scheana is able to transition from one version of self to another. In the blonde throwback image, we personally found Scheana to be totally unrecognizable, but still, completely the same. Hard to explain, is it just us?

Tom Sandoval

Last and certainly the least (until growth is shown and jokes at Ariana’s expense cease), check out this throwback photo of Tom Sandoval. Tom himself did not post this image, but we wish that he had, as an ability to poke fun at yourself is always a win.

The hair, it’s like, an awesome helmet. That said, we’d only label this science lab-styled look unrecognizable due to the fact that Tom isn’t posing in a perfectly styled, look-at-me type of way.

In a weird turn of events, however, Tom’s actual Instagram now contains the title of “Scientist.”

TELL US – COULD YOU SPOT EACH OF THE CURRENT VANDERPUMP RULES CAST MEMBERS LIKENESS WITHIN THESE PHOTOS?