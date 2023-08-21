All the Ways Katie Maloney Has Been Thriving Without Tom Schwartz

Before Scandoval changed everything, Vanderpump Rules was rocked by Katie Maloney asking Tom Schwartz for a divorce. Katie and Schwartz’s 12-year relationship proceeded the show, and though their split wasn’t entirely shocking, it did create a whole new dynamic. For the first time ever, fans got to see them as singletons. As Katie keeps living her best single life on and off-screen, it’s clear she made the right choice. Here are some of the many ways she’s better off without Schwartz.

Happiness Looks Great on Katie

Katie‘s always been gorgeous, of course. Lisa Vanderpump once remarked that she even stood out amongst SUR’s incredibly good-looking staff. But since divorcing Schwartz, fans can’t stop raving about her glow-up. Simply put, she looks better than ever. She positively glows with happiness and radiates confidence.

Over the years, Katie’s style was hit or miss. Every Pump Rules fan remembers the infamous orange hair she sported throughout Season 2. Now, she rocks the wardrobe of a cool girl from a 90s movie, complete with a Natalie Imbruglia-inspired haircut. And she clearly loves the way she looks, which is the best accessory of all.

Something About Katie

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

With Something About Her poised to thrive, it’s interesting to remember the sandwich shop’s origins. In Season 9, Katie revealed it was a longtime dream to open one with Schwartz. At the time, of course, her then-husband was too busy being steamrolled by Tom Sandoval over Schwartz & Sandy’s. Ariana Madix stepped in, and Katie didn’t have to wait around for Schwartz anymore.

Opening a business with Ariana was clearly the better move, both for Katie’s sake and for the restaurant itself. As we’ve seen time and time again, Schwartz isn’t a great business owner. Kate and Ariana were able to achieve their uniquely feminine vision, complete with Parisian-inspired decor. And it surely helped that Scandoval led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in merch sales.

Katie Slayed The Dating Game

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

As a single girl for the first time since her early twenties, Katie reentered the dating world with aplomb. Season 10 showed her and Lala Kent out on the prowl, freed from their respective toxic relationships. After years of Schwartz destroying her self-esteem, it was refreshing to see Katie actually having fun in her love life.

That included introducing the group to her Timothee Chalamet lookalike love interest, Satchel. The young actor recognized she was a catch and, unlike Schwartz, actually stood up for her. Alas, the two parted ways, as Katie wasn’t ready for another serious relationship so soon. Understandably so, as she’s having the time of her life being single.

#TeamKatie Is Growing

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

She didn’t get the same brand deals as Ariana, but Katie was certainly vindicated by Scandoval. As Season 10 went on, she saw through Rachel “Raquel” Leviss’ fake nice persona and even tried to warn Ariana. Of course, she already had Sandoval’s number for some time, as fans saw in Season 9.

Her ex-husband’s role in the affair made viewers acknowledge that Schwartz is a villain. Katie even said she’s received apologies from longtime fans. And newcomers who watched with Scandoval in mind noticed how awful Schwartz was from the jump.

Like business partner Ariana, Katie got support from famous Pump Rules fans. And she earned praise for her snappy one-liners, as well as the extremely satisfying moments when she wouldn’t give Schwartz the time of day. Viewers were overwhelmingly on Katie’s side as Rachel, Schwartz, and Sandoval targeted her (and her mom!) in the original Season 10 finale.

As Season 11 films, Katie’s more popular than ever. She’s earning praise for seemingly being the only other cast member, aside from Ariana, to not forgive the Toms.

Tequila Katie No More

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Chloe Colette)

Positive change is a rarity on VPR. But it seems that divorcing a man-child allowed Katie to do some growing up of her own. She still has her Tequila Katie moments, like those comments about “Crazy” Jo Wenberg.

But now it’s clear the rage texts and emotional outbursts of earlier seasons weren’t just due to tequila. Instead, they were primarily brought on by the toxic relationship with a partner who was relentlessly cruel to her.

As Schwartz, Sandoval, and Rachel targeted her, it was clear they expected the same reaction as usual. When Rachel and Schwartz kissed just to spite her, Katie responded by giving both the cold shoulder, which was clearly more powerful than any rage text.

They only ramped things up, desperately trying to instigate fights. Remember how Schwartz kept bothering her in Mexico when she was just trying to eat dinner? Or how Rachel followed Katie into the SUR alley? Whatever their plan was to make Katie look bad, it totally backfired.

She’s Free of Schwartz

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

Katie said it herself in Season 10’s Secrets Revealed. After so many years of waiting for Schwartz to step up, she finally took a stand to focus on her own happiness. She doesn’t have to worry about Schwartz’s alleged financial woes. She doesn’t have to tolerate Sandoval outside of filming.

Whenever Schwartz hurt her, as he did many times throughout Season 10, she could just walk away. When he had the audacity to ask her to trim his armpit hair, she could tell him off instead. He has no power over her anymore.

TELL US – WHAT ARE SOME OTHER WAYS KATIE IS THRIVING? HAS YOUR OPINION OF KATIE CHANGED SINCE HER DIVORCE? DO YOU THINK SHE’S BETTER OFF WITHOUT SCHWARTZ?