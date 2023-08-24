Stassi Schroeder Tells Bethenny Frankel to ‘Shut Up’ After Rachel Leviss Interview

Despite being fired three years ago from the show that made her famous, Stassi Schroeder still follows all the Vanderpump Rules drama. It’s the meat and potatoes for her podcast after all. And just like the rest of the Pump-verse, the VPR alum was shocked by Bethenny Frankel’s interview with Rachel Leviss last week.

It was the first interview Rachel had given since filming the reunion in March of this year. She had spent three months in a mental health facility, and there was curiosity as to whether she would take accountability and if she would say anything new regarding her affair with Tom Sandoval.

Well, Stassi was not impressed. More specifically, it was the tone and line of inquiry that Bethenny chose to take regarding Ariana Madix. And she shared her opinions with listeners of her Straight Up With Stassi podcast on August 23.

Stassi thought it was a “lazy interview”

“It was almost like Bethenny was trying to make Ariana look bad,” Stassi said of her objections to the interview. “It’s like, that’s not the route we should be taking right now. Ariana hasn’t done anything wrong.”

The issue of Sandoval and Ariana co-habitating in the home they bought in 2019 came up during Bethenny’s interview. And the former Real Housewives of New York star questioned why this was still the case.

Stassi suggested that Bethenny was ill-prepared to comment on the matter. “What is this?” she responded, “trying to say we weren’t that good of friends, Ariana’s making so much money now, she’s still living with Sandoval. She’s not living with Sandoval because she’s forgiven him. She’s living with Sandoval because she’s like, ‘This is my house too and I refuse to leave my own home,’ and Sandoval is being a gaslighting prick motherf*cker who is refusing to leave.”

Perhaps Bethenny came to the interview with an agenda, but Stassi thinks that she was unqualified to comment on the dynamics of the cast.

Should Bethenny “shut up?”

Bethenny, shut up,” Stassi stated. “This is another issue that I had. I understand Bethenny taking this interview. What I don’t understand is how she didn’t — when she found out she was gonna interview [Rachel] — go and binge-watch seasons 1 through f*cking 10 so that she knew everything and do her research. It was lazy. It was a lazy f–king interview. Just hearing her talk the way Bethenny talked about Ariana and Sandoval living together, that was a lazy interview. She did not do her research. She does not understand anything.”

“It is kind of annoying how [Bethenny] speaks with so much authority when clearly she has not done her research about so many different things,” Stassi added.

Indeed, Bethenny took a lot of heat for the tone and nature of her interview with Rachel. Perhaps it wasn’t the best approach or strategy.

