Ariana Madix Avoids Tom Sandoval as Cast Films at SUR

Tom Sandoval’s inclusion in Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is a strange situation that keeps evolving. After Scandoval, it was apparent no one wanted him back on, most of all Ariana Madix.

Then, after Rachel Leviss’ recent explosive interview, she rattled the monkey cage even further. Even though it was difficult to take Rachel at her word, the claim that Tom recorded her intimately without her consent needed to be taken seriously until proven false.

Now, Bravo is left in a precarious position, and it seems they’ve chosen to ignore it. Just as Ariana has been ignoring Tom at every interval. Even with the two living together, Ariana claimed to avoid him at every turn. Which became clearer over the weekend.

Ariana and Tom seem carefree at SUR

On Saturday, August 26, BackGrid photographed Jax Taylor and James Kennedy hosting a brunch at SUR. Daily Mail obtained the photos of the VPR cast rolling up to the event. Ariana wore a brown two-piece, with a one-shoulder top and a skirt. She was joined by Katie Maloney, the pair looking as happy as ever as they arrived at the party.

Tom, meanwhile, showed up to the event with a very 70s-inspired look — white pants and a multi-colored orange and brown shirt. Tom was accompanied by Tom Schwartz as he joined the party, with Schwartz showing off his new midlife crisis hair. Also joining the group were Lala Kent and Scheana Shay.

Notably, when Ariana and Tom were seen filming together in the past, Tom always looked very uncomfortable. Though, at Jax and James’ brunch, he looked to be in as good a mood as ever, just as Ariana did. The pictures detail that Ariana was still ignoring her former flame, but if that bothered Tom, he certainly didn’t show it.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air in early 2024 on Bravo.

