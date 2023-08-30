Real Housewives Who Andy Cohen Clearly Can’t Stand

Andy Cohen is the executive producer of the Real Housewives series. As of April 2023, 154 women across 11 cities in the United States have been seen living over-the-top lives. Each of these women have to bring the drama to secure next year’s Gucci bag. Oftentimes, this sees the women sucking up to Andy, because an in with him could boost their chances at longevity.

This doesn’t mean, however, that Andy loves them all in return. During an “Ask Andy” segment on Watch What Happens Live, he opened up a bit. Here, an audience member asked if there were any Real Housewives that he hated, yet still kept employed, as they made for good television. In response, Andy said “maybe one or two.”

We’re not calling Bravo’s daddy a liar, but, one or two seems a bit kind. Though the late night host failed to list names, his behaviors seen over the years certainly point towards an indifference (at best) towards many. Here are all of the Real Housewives who we think that Andy Cohen clearly can’t stand.

Carole Radziwill

Just another man telling a woman she ought to be more grateful. Housewives changed Andy Cohen's life, not mine. And Bravo built a 100million dollar franchise on the backs of women. Let's not get it twisted. ??? https://t.co/bvUecnT5Ua — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) October 20, 2021 Carole Radziwill/Twitter

Carole Radziwill and Andy were friends prior to her joining the cast of Real Housewives of New York in Season 5. However, the pair had a falling out once Carole departed the series. At the Season 10 reunion, Carole accused Andy of being afraid of Bethenny Frankel. Then, Carole’s phone rang, and the combination of these two instances saw Andy looking annoyed,

Following the reunion, Carole took to her Instagram account to posted a since-expired poll, asking, “Did you ever do something for money that you thought was against your values but you did it anyway?” In reaction, Andy was quoted in the book “Not All Diamonds And Rosé,” saying that the post “really rubbed me the wrong way because I really felt like I had changed her life.”

Carole clapped back on twitter, and the two are rumored to still be at odds. We’re calling it, Andy cannot stand Carole.

Nene Leakes

Isn’t it amazing how 1 network person can have an issue with you and have every network not work with you? Let’s talk about it #discrimination #retaliation #blacklisted #blackball #notfair #doyouseethisshit — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 5, 2022 Nene Leakes/Twitter

NeNe Leakes left the Real Housewives of Atlanta following Season 8. Andy then had Wendy Williams on Watch What Happens Live, where the two talked about NeNe’s future. When Wendy stated that NeNe loved “dramatic attention,” the Real Housewife grew heated, both at Wendy, and at Andy, whom she says treated her differently than her costars.

NeNe continues to lash out on Twitter over Andy and the network, claiming that she has been blackballed from other opportunities due to her speaking out on systematic racism within the network. She even initiated a lawsuit, which she has since dismissed.

This is a lot of drama, and we hate all if it, as NeNe made this series great. However, we don’t think that Andy can stand being called out, which has earned NeNe a spot on this list of Real Housewives whom Andy likely cannot stand.

Adrienne Maloof

Adrienne Maloof formerly starred on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from Season 1 – Season 3. However, she left without any looks back once a costar divulged Adrienne’s usage of a surrogate to carry her twins. Adrienne then opted to skip the Season 3 reunion.

“Adrienne won’t be here to tell her side of the story. Not only is she absent tonight, but she won’t be on the show next season,” Andy said, ending with “Adrienne Maloof’s final act as a Housewife was not showing up tonight.” His smug expression while stating this points towards Andy’s likely dislike of Adrienne.

Jennifer Aydin

Not Every time, just most??‍♀️ — Jennifer Aydin (@JenniferAydin) June 7, 2023 Jennifer Aydin/Twitter

When a Real Housewives of New Jersey viewer tweeted that Andy “is beyond rude” to Jennifer Aydin “every time they interact,” Jennifer was quick to respond, saying, “Not every time, just most.” She further tweeted that Andy had his favorites, but she is not one.

This banter occurred as the second part of the Season 13 reunion played out, where Jennifer was accused of over-talking and inserting herself into other’s dramas. Here, Andy was seen loosing his patience several times. Jennifer’s tweets after-the-fact definitely hint at Andy’s dislike of her presence on the Real Housewives.

Kenya Moore

Presenting the soft opening of @kenyamoorehairspa that was deleted from the finale. thank you #teamtwirl for getting LOUD so I can be SEEN. Thank you for seeing me #thesemotherfuckersaintstoppingme #RHOA #kenya @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/NcVPGNjBE5 — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) August 28, 2023 Kenya Moore/Twitter

We are Team Twirl, which has made it hard to watch Real Housewives of Atlanta, as they seem set on airing less and less of Kenya Moore. That said, Kenya chose to get married and pregnant off-air, perhaps upsetting Andy and Bravo in the process.

Kenya knows who she is, and she has yet to bow down to anyone, including Andy. Whenever she appears on Watch What Happens Live, the other guest is usually someone that dislikes Kenya. Case in point, Michael Rapaport, who posted and deleted a side-by-side of Kenya and a gorilla prior to the show, only to then state on-air that Kenya’s feet were “ashy as f**k!”

Kenya’s correct, things that should have been her major storyline, such as the opening of her salon, lasted mere seconds, squeezed into the updates section at the end of last night’s finale. This makes zero sense. Therefore, it’s possible that Andy secretly dislikes Ms. Twirl, but we hope that we are wrong, because her effortless reads are beyond amusing, and we know that she’s made Andy laugh more than once.

Danielle Staub

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s former star, Danielle Staub, called Andy out after leaving the series, saying that he caused her pain, kept her “in the dark,” and that she will defend him no more. She also has stated that Bravo glorifies criminals, which cannot make Andy happy.

We actually agree that criminal behaviors and/or cover-ups are occurring more frequently across the Bravo network, and we hope that this is a narrative that soon self-corrects. As for Danielle’s feud with Andy, she recently tweeted that if Andy still had beef with her, he should “stop it already.”

That said, Andy has not responded, which leads us to believe that he low-key cannot stand Danielle.

TELL US – ARE THERE ANY OTHER REAL HOUSEWIVES THAT YOU’VE SEEN ANDY COHEN BECOME VISIBLY IRRITATED WITH?