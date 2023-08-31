Dolores Catania Pays Tribute to Guerdy Abraira at Charity Baseball Game

Real Housewives of Miami fans were stunned when Guerdy Abraira announced in May 2023 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. “This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity. I will ‘guerdyfy’ this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The in-demand event planner posted another Instagram update in March. “CHEMO STARTS NOW – decided to be proactive & shave it off yesterday before treatment and before it falls off. I’m thankful for everything in my life including this humbling experience which is making me stronger,” Guerdy wrote. She also posted a photo of Russell Abraira, her husband, shaving her head. As always, Guerdy looked absolutely gorgeous.

Dolores shows Guerdy some love

And now Guerdy is receiving some love from a Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member. Dolores Catania, who is well-known for organizing baseball games for charity, had a message for Guerdy. LoveAndyC on Twitter shared the video.

Dolores was sporting a shirt with a photo of Guerdy on the front. The word “#GUERDIFY” was printed on the back.

“Guerdy, you know I love you. I’m wearing a shirt for you today,” Dolores said. “This is a baseball game to support breast cancer. And I’m playing for you. I love you,” she added. Dolores blew Guerdy a kiss and waved.

Dolores is one of my favorite Real Housewives. She is kind and does so much to help others. Her charity work has been featured in past seasons of RHONJ. Of course, she also puts in the hours defending her bestie, Teresa Giudice.

Reality Tea is sending our best wishes to Guerdy as she undergoes treatment. It is wonderful to see that she has support from her fellow Bravo stars.

