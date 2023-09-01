Bethenny Frankel Took Inspiration From Oprah for Rachel Leviss Interview

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel has her hands full. Not only is she spearheading the “reality reckoning” movement. But she is also still giving her point of view on … everything.

Recently, Bethenny interviewed Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss for her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel. For the first time, Rachel broke down her version of what happened during, and after, Scandoval. She opted not to return to Pump Rules and is no longer dating Tom Sandoval.

The interview only served to point out that Bethenny was being hypocritical by using Rachel to nab ratings. And she refused to reveal if Rachel was paid for the sit-down. But Bethenny looked to Oprah for guidance before Rachel spilled her guts. Page Six has the details.

Bethenny is just like Oprah

Bethenny shared some boring fascinating behind-the-scenes tidbits about her interview with Rachel. The discussion took place in Arizona. You can see what Bethenny had for breakfast and her room. In her “prep” folder, Bethenny had a schedule for the day. Included was a photo shoot with Rachel. “Photos (Inspo: Oprah/ Diane Sawyer Style),” the schedule read. Somewhere Oprah and Diane are shuddering in disbelief.

The schedule also listed times for both ladies to have glam, then a “preamble” before the big “main meet.” Oh, and a scintillating discussion about how hydrated Bethenny is. And, Bethenny would be remiss if she didn’t schedule some time for a “Post-Mortem Rant After Convo.” Yikes.

And, Bethenny also had some papers titled, “What Is Emotional Abuse?” The former RHONY star highlighted part of the paragraph.

One person who wasn’t thrilled with Bethenny’s interview with Rachel was Ariana Madix. She was upset that Bethenny downplayed the seriousness of Sandoval’s cheating because they weren’t married and didn’t have kids.

“I find that hurtful in regards to other women in relationships who don’t have children. Maybe they can’t have children or don’t want children or don’t want to get married,” Ariana said. “None of those people’s relationships are less meaningful because of that. She should know better than to say that about anybody.”

That is true, but we are talking about Bethenny here. She never even watched VPR before interviewing Rachel.

TELL US – SHOULD BETHENNY BE COMPARING HERSELF TO OPRAH? DID YOU LISTEN TO BETHENNY’S INTERVIEW WITH RACHEL?