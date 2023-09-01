Kate Chastain Wants Lindsay Hubbard on Real Housewives of New York After Carl Radke Split

Well, it is fair to say that Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is driving the struggle bus. Her ex-fiancé and co-star, Carl Radke, just broke off their engagement. Carl popped the question during Season 7 of the show. They were headed straight for wedded bliss with their “I Do’s” scheduled for November.

Insiders claimed that Carl actually called off the wedding while Bravo cameras were rolling. “A normal person who loves someone wouldn’t break up with someone they love on camera. No matter how many problems you may have, you don’t do something like that on camera for the world to see their reaction,” the source said. Damn! That is cold.

The cast had reportedly wrapped filming, but now the cameras are ready to roll again. Has Scandoval made this the new reality TV norm? Will every show have a shocking breakup?

The vibes were better

The tension between Lindsay, Carl, and their friends was improving. Danielle Olivera and Lindsay were in a good place. It seemed like Carl and his former boss and bestie, Kyle Cooke, were also patching up their friendship.

There is no intel on what exactly caused Carl to bail on his bride-to-be. I supposed that Lindsay continuing to drink while Carl remained sober could be a major factor.

A new job for Lindsay?

Get Lindsay Hubbard on season 2 of new #RHONY NOW — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) August 31, 2023

Well, Below Deck alum Kate Chastain thinks she knows what Lindsay’s next move should be. Kate tweeted, “Get Lindsay Hubbard on season 2 of new #RHONY NOW.” Now, since Kate is hosting a show from her couch with Stud of the Sea Captain Lee Rosbach, it is her job to have an opinion on such matters. And Couch Talk is delightful.

I’m not sure Lindsay is grown up enough to hang with the Real Housewives of New York City cast. I don’t think that they would tolerate her drunken tantrums. And Lord, she is certainly entitled to them right now. But I don’t foresee Lindsay clutching an apple for Season 2 of RHONY.

You can catch The Real Housewives of New York City on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

