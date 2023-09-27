Heather Gay Jokes She Would ‘Probably Still Hook Up’ With Carl Radke After Lindsay Hubbard Split 

Heather Gay is one Real Housewives of Salt Lake City snowflake who loves to put her foot in her mouth. Heather started the series as a fan-favorite, even for superstars like Rihanna, but her image has slowly dwindled as the show progressed. Who knows if it was her blind allegiance to Jen Shah or the infamous black eye that led to her downfall, but Heather has some grafting to do. So far, she hasn’t been doing the best job.

After the latest RHOSLC episode, Heather appeared on Watch What Happens Live to try to show off some of that charm that we fell in love with. However, she might have dug herself into a deeper hole with some off-color comments that will probably rub every Summer House fan the wrong way.

Heather Gay, say less

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Andy Cohen turned to Heather during WWHL to see who she was trying to hook up with at BravoCon this year. To my disappointment, she apparently has an affinity for men on Southern Charm and Summer House. Andy pointed out that Carl Radke is one star who is recently single after he explosively broke off his engagement with Lindsay Hubbard. Then, Heather went wrong and got me activated, HubbHouse style.

“Carl is on the s—t list but I would probably still hook up with him,” Heather admitted, before saying she was kidding. Girl, I don’t know if I believe you. Heather also said she would hook up with Shep Rose, another star who doesn’t have the shiniest image these days. “I just love that crazy alpha male energy. I just am into it,” she said. Heather then “kidded” that she tried to make a move on Shep before. Again, I don’t know how much I believe these funny jokes. The last thing Heather needs is for one of these good old boys to start messing with her life.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

