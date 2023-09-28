Why Ariana Madix Could Win Dancing With the Stars

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was the first contestant announced for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. And it was perfect timing.

In the spring of 2023, Ariana discovered that her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with her friend, Rachel Leviss. The resulting Scandoval caused chaos on Pump Rules.

Amid the fallout, Ariana took advantage of the opportunities that came her way. She filmed commercials and even had a role in a Lifetime movie. Ariana is working on her own book of cocktails titled Single AF Cocktails. And when DWTS came calling, Ariana slipped on her dancing shoes.

The VPR star is competing against 13 other dancers, including The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson and Mauricio Umansky from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Here’s a look at why Ariana could go all the way and win DWTS.

Ariana Is Competitive

ABC/Andrew Eccles

Don’t underestimate Ariana. She is competitive and a hard worker. When she puts her mind to something, she follows through. Just like she did with Something About Her, her sandwich shop she is opening with Pump Rules co-star Katie Maloney.

While she dealt with her heartbreak, she continued to work on the shop. And if I’m ever in that area, Something About Her will be my first stop.

Meanwhile, her dance partner, Pasha Pashkov, is in the hunt for his first Mirrorball trophy. Since this duo has a strong work ethic, I think they could be one of the couples to beat.

Her Fun Personality Will Resonate With Viewers

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Ariana is bubbly, witty, and down to earth. And she isn’t above poking fun at herself.

Her personality will no doubt charm viewers and voters. She doesn’t appear to act like she is a celebrity. I think that her energy and positivity will win over DWTS fans.

Ariana Is Fulfilling a Long-Time Dream Of Joining the Show

ABC/Andrew Eccles

According to Entertainment Tonight, Ariana has dreamed of being on DWTS. “I just kind of wanted to see if I could do it,” Ariana said. “Really watching the show for years, I’m such a fan of the performances. You watch and you’re like, ‘Oh, I want to do that.’” She continued, “I’m a hard worker, so I love being able to put that hard work into dance, into my book, the sandwich shop, all of those things and it gives me a sense of accomplishment and self-worth that is kind of unparalleled.”

Ariana is also prepared for any feelings that being part of the show may stir up. She recently grieved both the loss of her grandmother and her beloved dog, Charlotte.

Fans can tell if a contestant is excited about the process of being on DWTS. Being open to new challenges, and feeling the emotions that may bring up, rings true with the audience. Ariana seems more than ready for this endeavor.

She Will Have Support From Her Co-Stars

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

Ariana will have plenty of support from the DWTS audience. “I’m looking forward to seeing my girls come and support,” Ariana said.

The actress also wants to make it to Disney Week for a sweet reason. She wants to dance to Disney songs in front of Lala Kent and Scheana Shay’s daughters. “I really hope I can make it to Disney Week, because I really want Summer [Davies] and Ocean [Kent] to be able to come watch and see all the Disney dancers,” Ariana said. How can you not root for someone who cares so much for her besties’ children?

We know that Ariana will have plenty of enthusiastic support from her VPR co-stars. But there is one cast member whose votes she probably doesn’t want.

Since the spotlight was on Ariana, Sandoval had to try and steal it. “I’ll be doing both, voting and watching. I’m really excited for her,” he stated of his ex. She’s a really hard worker. I think she’ll go far, hopefully.”

Fans Want To See Her Win After Scandoval

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Sandoval and Rachel’s affair, coupled with the loss of her grandmother and dog, hit Ariana hard. She later found out that Sandoval and Rachel had a sleepover at her house while she was at her grandmother’s funeral. Such despicable behavior from the two people who supposedly had her back.

It isn’t surprising that viewers want to see Ariana triumph over the tragedy of Scandoval. I hope that DWTS fans see her living her best life in the ballroom—and hopefully winning the glittering Mirrorball trophy.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT ARIANA WILL WIN DWTS? WHO DO YOU THINK WILL SUPPORT HER FROM PUMP RULES?