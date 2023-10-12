Mauricio Umansky’s Dad NOT Dating Leslie Bega Despite Rumors

It seems like the entire population has been unwillingly exposed to all of the comings and goings of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky for the past couple of months. This, despite The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills not being back yet. Whether it’s the timing of their separation, if Kyle and Morgan Wade are in a romantic relationship, or if Mauricio waded back into the dating pool with Leslie Bega, we’re going to hear about it. Enough, already!

A recent photo even led us to have to hear about Mauricio’s dad’s dating life when the rumor that Mo and Leslie were dating was refuted. It was then re-worked into it actually being Eduardo Umansky who was wining and dining Leslie. As it now turns out, that ALSO is said to be untrue.

Sources say there’s no truth to the Eduardo-Leslie whisperings

An Instagram post from Mo’s mom, Estrella Sneider, launched gossip about both of the Umansky men and Leslie. At first, it seemed plausible that Mauricio and Leslie were dating. She has her (extremely long-looking, right?) arm around his shoulder. Then we were thrown the curveball that it was actually the elder Eduardo who was courting her.

Can we pause to acknowledge all of the weirdness going on in this pic? First, the whole optical illusion arm thing. Then, the fact that we were supposed to believe it was Eduardo who was seeing Leslie, but they aren’t sitting next to each other. To top it all off, Estrella not only sitting down for dinner with her ex and his rumored new boo but also enjoying the experience SO much that she had to immortalize it on Instagram. Couldn’t be me.

Multiple sources close to the situation told The Messenger that the most recent version of the story is completely false. Eduardo and Leslie aren’t together. There still hasn’t been an explanation for why Leslie tagged along the the meal.

Eduardo has a long-term girlfriend

Eduardo is NOT dating Leslie. He’s had a serious girlfriend for several years. Her name is Simin Tabibnia and she works in the Umansky family real estate brokerage, TheAgency. Eduardo recently put up a post complimenting Simin, who is apparently his one and only girlfriend.

It’ll be interesting to see if Eduardo makes an appearance in the upcoming season of RHOBH. It seems like making headlines runs in the Umansky genes!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo on October 25 at 8/7c.

