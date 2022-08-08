Lisa Rinna Reacts To Denise Richards Joining OnlyFans

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards went through a bumpy period with her daughter, Sami Sheen. When Sami announced that she was joining OnlyFans, her father, actor Charlie Sheen, was not happy.

Denise supported her daughter’s decision. “I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has,” Denise posted on Instagram. The former RHOBH star added that she “can’t be judgmental of her choices” and “quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either.”

On June 23, 2022, Denise shared on Instagram that was also joining the OnlyFans site. She posted a video walking along the beach in a white flowing dress. “Ready…here we go,” Denise captioned the video with a yellow heart. She included a link in her bio to subscribe to her OnlyFans account for $25 per month.

Denise defended her decision, stating, “I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site. You own your content,” she said.

Larsa Pippen from Real Housewives of Miami claims to pull in $10 K a day on OnlyFans. Just saying.

As you may recall, Denise’s two seasons on RHOBH came to an end over her alleged sexual tryst with Brandi Glanville. Denise denied that she hooked up with Brandi. The rest of the cast piled on, and Denise exited the show.

Lisa Rinna, who was friends with Denise for 20 years, repeatedly accused Denise of lying. Rinna later admitted that her actions were “cruel.” Duh.

Page Six reported that during Rinna’s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she was asked a shady question about Denise’s new gig. A spinning question board asked, “Rinna what do you honestly think of Denise Richards joining OnlyFans?”

The audience booed and said, “Oh no.” Rinna responded, “Oh, listen to this!” Host Andy Cohen remarked, “I know what your answer’s going to be.”

Rinna replied, “Cheers! I think it’s fabulous!” She added, “Make money baby! Make the cash! She’s going to make more money than she did on the show,” Rinna stated. “I mean, come on!”

Andy responded that he “knew you were going to say that.” Let’s face it, Rinna has promoted Depends. There is zero shame in her hustling game.

Rinna claimed that she texted Denise to apologize for her behavior. Garcelle Beauvais, who was friends with both Denise and Rinna, was understandably cynical about Rinna’s claim. Garcelle asked Denise if she got a text from Rinna. “When?” Denise asked.

Rinna shared a screenshot of her apology, dated October 2, 2021, in her Instagram Story. “Denise, I’m deeply sorry for the way I treated you on and around the show,” Rinna wrote. Receipts, baby! Two days later, Denise replied, “Thank you so much for your text. It means a lot [sic]. I hope you and your family is [sic] good.”

But Rinna wasn’t the only RHOBH cast member to speak out about Denise joining OnlyFans. Garcelle told Andy on WWHL, “I’m surprised, I really am. But I think she’s doing it in support of her daughter,” she added.

Of course, Brandi had a different take on the situation. “Ummm, I think it’s kind of amazing that she’s on OnlyFans now. It’s like she was mother of the year and now she’s – listen, OnlyFans is great,” Brandi stated. “But I feel like this is the real Denise. And I think that people want the real Denise. We want the real sh–,” the RHOBH alum added.

TELL US- ARE YOU SURPRISED AT RINNA’S REACTION TO DENISE JOINING ONLYFANS? WAS RINNA’S APOLOGY TO DENISE GENUINE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]