Top 5 Most Controversial Husbands Of Real Housewives

We love the women of Real Housewives! And if we’re being honest sometimes we love to hate some of them too. The same can be said for the husbands we’ve seen over the years. Special shout out to the current husbands of Real Housewives of New Jersey, they are so good! But then there are some, who over the years ,have made us question our favorite wives’ decision making. Here’s my list of the most controversial husbands on Real Housewives – in more particular order!

Jim Bellino from Real Housewives of Orange County

Jim Bellino was declared a “king” by his now ex-wife, Alexis Bellino. Jim is one of the most controversial husbands of all time from Real Housewives of Orange County simply because he thought he should be treated like a king, even though his only major claim to fame has been attached to the lawsuits he brought on Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador. So glad we’ll get to see Alexis on Season 17 of RHOC, sans Jim!

Michael Darby from Real Housewives of Potomac

Michael Darby might be one of the most controversial people to come on any housewives series. Just ask certain producers of Real Housewives of Potomac. Michael has been accused of shady behavior, and just generally has a different sort of vibe about him. Only time will tell what happens with Michael and Ashley Darby, but I know I’m down to watch it play out.

Jim Edmonds from Real Housewives of Orange County

Oh, another Jim from RHOC? Yes, that’s right, Jim Edmonds is definitely on this list. He and ex-wife, Meghan King ended on bad terms and have yet to sort their issues out. Jim makes my list for being utterly dismissive of Meghan, to the point that he was just flat out not there for her while she underwent IVF treatments to help them get pregnant. Absolutely thrilled for Meghan to be rid of him.

Tom D’Agostino from Real Housewives of New York City

Alright this one’s about Tom (D’Agostino). Not only did this man make out with another woman while engaged to Countess Luann de Lesseps, but he had the nerve to do it at one of Lu’s favorite spots! Wonder if Lu flicks him off from her balcony. I know I would. Luckily nothing gets Luann down for long. Who’s excited for her Real Housewives of New York spinoff with Sonja Morgan?

Jim Marchese from Real Housewives of New Jersey

The third Jim to make my list is none other than Jim Marchese from RHONJ. This might be the most controversial Jim of all time. Jim and his wife, Amber Marchese were on Season 6 of RHONJ. Jim showed early on that he had serious issues treating women respectfully in general. He’s the kind of guy who would disown his own son for being gay after all. So, here’s hoping there’s a special place for Jim to go someday.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]