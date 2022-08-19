Real Housewives Of New Jersey Alum Kim DePaola Says Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumors Are “A Bunch of Bull”

Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Kim DePaola loves to talk about Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. In 2017, Kim D. was behind “stripper-gate” and tried to bring down Melissa, allegedly with Teresa’s help.

Kim D. somehow had breaking news about Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. “She’s getting married in August. Dina Manzo is the Maid of Honor,” Kim D. shared.

Then the owner of Posche predicted a falling out between Dina and Teresa. There was reportedly a rift between the friends that led to Dina bowing out of the wedding.

And Dina wasn’t the only one who passed on attending Teresa and Louie’s nuptials. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa skipped out at the last minute.

Reportedly, a former friend of Margaret Josephs, Laura Lee Jensen (also known as Laura Marasca Jensen), repeated a rumor about Melissa cheating on Joe during a night out in New York. Melissa allegedly locked lips with actor Nick Barrotta years ago.

Before the Season 12 reunion taping, Laura met up with Teresa and Jennifer Aydin and told them the rumor. Teresa and Louie supposedly told Joe about the story off camera. Laura claimed that she heard the story from Margaret.

Jennifer allegedly spilled the secret to newbie Danielle Cabral, who brought it up to Melissa at the Season 13 finale taping. There has been speculation that Jennifer was the one who discussed the rumor on camera.

Meanwhile, insiders claim that Joe and Melissa are “laughing about it. [They’ve] all been friends for years.”

Page Six reported that Kim D. shared her opinion on the cheating rumors on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “This is a hearsay thing,” Kim D. stated. She added that the rumor that Melissa was unfaithful is “not true” and is just “a bunch of bull.” Kim D. is defending Melissa? Shocker!

Whether it was Jennifer or Danielle who talked about the infidelity rumor, Kim D. asserted that “Teresa’s behind this.” She continued, “Teresa uses all her soldiers to do her s–t. She has everyone do her dirty work.”

Kim D. said that RHONJ viewers won’t find out all the details until Season 13 airs. “No one’s hearing the whole story. [Melissa] can’t reveal it because when you’re under contract, you cannot do that,” she commented.

RELATED: Kim DePaola Slams Joe Gorga As A Coward

So, how did Teresa feel about her brother and his wife missing her wedding? The newly-minted wife broke it down on her new podcast, Namaste B$tches. Teresa’s co-host is Melissa Pfeister. “Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming and I’m totally fine with it. You’ll see it play out on TV,” Teresa stated. “I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there,” she added.

Melissa previously told her podcast listeners that she couldn’t give out the “exact details.” She insisted that there were “plenty of reasons for Joe and I to say it would be very strange — including everyone in that room, by the way — to look at Joe and I to say like, ‘Yes, it would be very strange for you guys to just be sitting in the pews tomorrow, like, wishing them well on their wedding day.’ It would be strange,” she added.

Bring on Season 13 of RHONJ! It sounds like it will be one for the ages.

TELL US- ARE YOU SURPRISED KIM D. IS BACKING UP MELISSA? ARE YOU EXCITED FOR SEASON 13 OF RHONJ?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]