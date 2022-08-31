Carole Radziwill Says She Has “15 Good Summers Left”

Real Housewives of New York alum Carole Radziwill has burned all her bridges with Bravo. Her friendship with RHONY co-star Bethenny Frankel imploded during the Season 10 reunion. Bethenny made several digs about Carole’s age during Carole’s final season.

Carole later slammed her relationship with Bethenny as “transactional.” She also dissed Andy Cohen, calling their friendship “Bravo generated.” She was furious and felt that Andy sided with Bethenny during their explosive feud. This Writer Girl won’t let go of her anger.

Carole has also been vocal about RHONY and Bravo. Carole said that the show deeply affected her. “I do have PTSD,” she stated. “I think everyone who leaves the show goes through at least a year or two of PTSD.”

She also had an issue with co-star Luann de Lesseps for a comment that she made. “Luann called me Carole Ratziwill. That line was given to her by a producer. I think a showrunner,” the writer stated. Apparently Luann wasn’t clever enough to come up with the line herself.

Carole responded to a fan on Twitter who mentioned seeing Carole in flashbacks on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. “Honestly I don’t love that @BravoTV shows me in flashbacks & can still talk about me, rudely, as the cast did in that awful RHONY S13,” Carole tweeted. That is a reference to Luann’s “Ratziwill” slam. “They use me & now I’m not even getting paid for it! Lol. No residual payments.”

Well, if looking good is the best revenge, Carole is winning. During an episode of RHONY, Carole told Bethenny that she only had “five good summers left.” According to Page Six, Carole has increased her number of hot girl summers.

Carole posted a photo on Instagram of her on a beach in Greece. She sported braided pigtails, a trucker hat, and a barely-there bikini with bananas on the top. She captioned her sultry photo, “I’m bananas for Antiparos.” Carole added the hashtags “#15goodsummersleft, #boozybrunch, #filtersfordays, and #stillgotit.”

Her followers had positive reactions to the snap. Actress Caroline Rhea wrote, “Antiparos and Anti-Aging!” Another said, “CAROLE!!!!! Also that suit! Glad to hear your number of hot summers has gone up!”

Carole’s friend and former RHONY co-star Heather Thompson commented, “Bananas!”

The writer’s followers also got in on the fun. “I’m here for the hashtags,” one user wrote. Another follower wrote, “I’ll have what she’s having thanks!” One follower wrote, “You have a physique that some teenagers want. 5 good summers?!? I don’t think so!!”

Someone else posted, “Have you seen @teresagiudice in Greece? Haha.” Real Housewives of New Jersey newlyweds Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas are in Greece for their honeymoon.

Page Six reported that Carole saw RHONY alum Dorinda Medley at a friend’s birthday dinner. But Carole has made it crystal clear that she isn’t interested in returning to the franchise or the new series, RHONY: Legacy. “If I went back, I would sort of consider that to be an epic fail on my part,” Carole stated. “I would not go back; I could not have one more conversation about anything with any of them.”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]