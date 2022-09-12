Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week

Welcome back to another week of reality TV picks by yours truly. This is going to be one hell of a week between the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Aspen trip. And Bravo is trying out something new with the debut of Real Girlfriends In Paris. But I’m a sucker for reality TV competition and a good spin-off too. So take a look at what I’m watching for the week.

Sunday – Real Housewives Of Atlanta

I know a lot of fans don’t care for them, but I LIVE for Real Housewives reunions. And it looks like our favorite peaches have forgotten all about the solidarity of the season finale and have the gloves off. Dressed all in pink, they look lovely. But the trailer features Drew Sidora claiming to be an investor in Sheree Whitfield’s long-awaited fashion line. If she is, can she update us on the website, please? Last I checked it still wasn’t working. Some other highlights include host Andy Cohen clowning Tampa Ralph Pittman about his penchant for massages and Kenya Moore calling out Marlo Hampton for using a fake name.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Sunday – Naked And Afraid XL: Frozen

Ok so I have a confession – I love Naked and Afraid. Its now in it’s 14th season but has approximately 100 spin-off versions. Most notably the XL challenges, where the contestants have to survive in the wild for 40 days instead of the usual 21. The latest installment of XL drops 12 challengers in the Rocky Mountains of Montana. Hence, frozen. They have minimal survival items. One being some kind of fur pelt shawl on top, leaving everything else below hanging out. So be prepared to see lots of blurring. The season is already over but Discovery plays the reruns NONSTOP. And I mean NONSTOP. So you can catch up whenever you want.

Watch on Discovery and full episodes are also available to stream on D+.

Monday – Real Girlfriends In Paris

Bravo has decided to switch up the formula on this one a little bit. Seems like a test for the viewers who are tiring of Housewives. Monday’s episode will be the third of what I’m guessing will be a shortened season. As most new Bravo shows are. Real Girlfriends in Paris follows around 6 American twenty somethings who have moved to the City of Lights. They are forging friendships and looking for love. I admit that I might be aged out of a show featuring twenty somethings but Americans in Paris are always an intriguing concept. While the cast is a little, how do you say….vapid, I like seeing how Americans navigate Europe. The good, the bad and the ugly. This might be my newest hate-watch.

Watch on Bravo at 9 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

I wouldn’t miss this one for the world. After dragging out the RHOBH cast’s arrival in Aspen, last week’s episode delivered. With a capital D. Erika Jayne went completely off the rail and showed why she is a complete villain. If anyone had even an ounce of sympathy for her situation, that likely went out the window when she told her castmates that she only gives a f— about herself. And not in any context, here. She said it when talking about the orphans and widows that were allegedly bilked out of millions by her estranged husband. But Kathy Hilton is still due for her takedown and this week’s episode might actually give it to us.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Friday – Love Is Blind: After The Altar

Netflix’s hit Love Is Blind is back with the second installment of the show’s spin-off, Love Is Blind: After The Altar. While the first season’s spin-off caught up with contestants two years later, this one jumps right in to the relationships we saw play out on season 2. Sadly, we already know that Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced their break up. The only other couple to get married, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, recently did the same. Suspicious timing for sure but I’d like to see exactly what went down. So the publicity worked. Fan favorite Deepti Vempati wonders about the possibility of love with castmate Kyle Abrams.

Stream on Netflix on Friday September 16th.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]