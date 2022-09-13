Tom Schwartz Says Raquel Leviss Has “So Much Depth And Character”

Things are looking up for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

When we last left the SURvers at the Season 9 reunion, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss surprised everyone and announced that they were splitting up. James was quickly rumored to be in a new relationship, while Raquel focused on moving out, moving on, and moving up.

Recently, Raquel has been connected to two men familiar with the world of Bravo and reality TV. Of course, you’ve heard that she was accused of spending a little too much time with Garcelle Beauvais’ married son, Oliver Saunders. And then there’s that whole “making out with Tom Schwartz at Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies” thing.

While Raquel’s name has been cleared for her time spent with Oliver, there’s still the question of where hooking up with your castmate’s ex-husband falls in the Girl Code Handbook. (And while we’re at it, where does making out with Tommy Boy fall in the Self-Respect Handbook? I was rooting for this Bambi-Eyed-Babe!!)

According to sources at the wedding, some heavy drinking led to some heavy PDA between Raqy and Tom. Said the insider, “Prior to the actual ceremony, the day of, I saw Tom and Raquel heavily making out in the cenote, which is an underwater cave. Several other people did too as it was not that private of an area.”

Until further notice, nothing has been confirmed. But the internet is vast, and the Pump Rules fans are ruthless. According to Page Six, an old episode of Scheana’s podcast from about a month before her wedding has resurfaced. During the pod, she interviews Tom who spent a good portion of his time boasting about Raquel. Interesting…

“I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married — I never took time to get to know Raquel,” Tom revealed to Scheaner. “She was always cool. I just never really took [the] time to invest in her. That’s a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance,” he added. “She has so much depth and character. I think I wrote her off.” Oof.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TOM AND RAQUEL HAVE A FUTURE TOGETHER? DO YOU THINK THEIR RELATIONSHIP GOES BEYOND THEIR SUPPOSED HOOK UP IN MEXICO?

[Photo Credit: Ralph Bavaro/Bravo]