Joe Gorga Claims Sonja Morgan Showed Him Her Boobs And Said She Would “F–” Him If Melissa Gorga Wasn’t Around

Every day that goes by without Sonja Morgan on my screen, our world strays further into a dark abyss. OK, I may be exaggerating, but I’ve been missing Real Housewives of New York more than ever these days. Thankfully, the folks who make things happen at Bravo know that this is an issue many of us face. It’s why they’re gifting us with a Sonjarita and Luann de Lesseps spinoff to hold us over. It can’t come soon enough — I’m dangerously close to starting a GoFundMe page to purchase Sonja’s townhouse for myself at this point.

Even though Sonja has been absent from our TVs for a while now, she was front and center at BravoCon, of course. She had plenty of fun and on-brand interactions with fans and fellow Bravolebs. In fact, according to Page Six, she allegedly had a pretty X-rated encounter with Real Housewives of New Jersey husband Joe Gorga.

Joe was doing a panel at BravoCon beside his wife Melissa Gorga, who admitted that Tarzan was a little boozed up. Teresa Giudice obviously wasn’t present since the Gorgas are her current mortal enemies. Anyway, the topic of Miss Sonja with a Sexy J came up and Joe shared some explicit details. “I mean, she is something else,” Joe said. “She was showing me her boobs.” Sounds about Sonja.

Tarzan also claimed that Sonja tried to pick him up for the night. He alleges that she told him, “I would f–k you tonight, but your wife is right here.” OK, so it’s not that I don’t believe Sonja would say those things, because we all know her. However, I have a hard time believing MelGo would just laugh it off like that. Maybe I’m gauging the situation wrong and everyone knew it was all light-hearted fun, but we know the Gorgas were generally on edge at BravoCon. I mean, they got into an altercation with Jennifer Aydin at one point. I’m shocked MelGo didn’t try to pop off in an attempt to even hold a candle to Tre’s blow-ups. She’s been trying (and failing) since Day 1, so maybe she’s finally given it up.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]