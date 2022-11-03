Dorit Kemsley Left A Spray Tan Stain On The Couch Following Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has come to an end, and Kathy Hilton left no survivors. Well, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais are not included, obviously. She exposed Lisa Rinna for the fraud she is and further fractured her relationship with her sister Kyle Richards. The reunion was mostly heavy and intense, but none other than Dorit Kemsley has given us some comedic relief amidst it all.

Dorit’s last season of RHOBH was pretty heavy. She deal with a traumatic robbery and began her healing process. She and Kyle also fought off rumors that she was hooking up with her best friend’s husband, the perma-stoned Mauricio Umansky. Hey, Erika Jayne said Dorit is the next diamond holder headed for divorce. Even though I think that was nothing but a bit of projection. Only time will really tell all.

Anyway, Dorit spent most of the reunion trying to play peacekeeper between Kyle and Kathy. And turn out a fashion look, of course. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that once the reunion ended and the ladies got up for a toast, Dorit left something behind — a massive spray tan stain. Page Six reports that the massive stain was clearly visible on the light couch as Dorit exited the stage. Crystal Kung Minkoff seemingly tried to help her friend by rearranging the pillows to make the skin-colored mark less noticeable. No pillow fluffing would take away from the massive mess left behind by Dorito dust.

Dorit is a lot of things — a child of the world, a fashionista, and oftentimes, a bit confused. She’s also often an unexpected treat in the background of all the RHOBH drama, and those are the moments in the show I’m thankful for. Andy Cohen, maybe your team should opt for a dark-colored couch at reunions from here on out. I’m shocked it nearly took two decades of Real Housewives for Bravo to figure that out.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]