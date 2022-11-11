California State Bar Got More Than 200 Complaints About Tom Girardi For Decades Before He Was Officially Disbarred

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be on pause, but Tom Girardi’s legal battles will never end. Even though Erika Jayne may be legally cleared of guilt when it comes to the disbarred lawyer’s crimes, her twisted morals during the process are almost even more revealing of her character. She’s aggressively cruel when it comes to the victims of Tom’s alleged embezzlement activities if she even acknowledges them at all. Her behavior is downright evil and played into the darkness of Season 12 of the series. Well that, and her best buddy Lisa Rinna who was also on her worst behavior.

Tom is a disgraced lawyer and investigators are still working to unpack all of the wrongdoings he participated in as part of his legal practice over the years. The California State Bar recently gave an update on the case in a massive open letter. According to Us Weekly, the letter revealed that more than 200 complaints were filed to the bar about Tom. More than half of those investigations involved allegations regarding client trust accounts. Tom’s also been accused of being bad a communicating with his clients, failing to perform certain expected duties, and misrepresenting to courts and clients. The worst part? All of these complaints were made over a span of 40 years. That’s basically as long as Kyle Richards has been doing the splits as her only party trick.

The State Bar of California ultimately admitted that Tom should’ve lost the right to practice law a lot sooner than he did. However, most RHOBH fans probably are aware that Erika won’t have anything compelling to say about the report. TBH, it’s probably better if she learns to keep her opinions to herself about matters like this.

At this point, it’s easy to assume that every part of Tom and Erika’s life was a sham. The only one who still clutches onto her past is Erika. The facade clearly goes way deeper than a pair of diamond earrings, but it’s going to take a while for us to get all of the facts. All I know is I hope Erika is on her way out of RHOBH. Last season she wasn’t even nice to her own friends, let alone the way she treated her “enemies”. But Fox Force Five will protect each other until the very end, so it’s up to Bravo to decide.

[Photo Credit: Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images]